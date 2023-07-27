Who Is Lena Tindall, Mike And Zara’s Youngest Daughter?

If there's one thing people love more than a royal event, it's seeing exactly what the royal children get up to - with Mia and Lena Tindall never failing to bring some laughs.

The great-granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, Lena Elizabeth Tindall is the second daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall. Often seen perking up royal events with their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Lena and her sister have become firm fixtures on our screens in recent years - with their dad even making a shock appearance on last year's I'm A Celebrity.

Lena made her first major public appearance last summer, joining her older sister and royal cousins at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant - sitting in the royal box behind Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

Lena sat alongside sister Mia, and cousins Princess Charlotte and Prince George, in 2022. Credit: Getty

So, who exactly is Lena Elizabeth Tindall? We've got the answers.

Who is Lena Tindall?

Lena Elizabeth Tindall is the second daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, who married back in 2011. Lena - who is the granddaughter of Princess Anne, King Charles's younger sister - has an elder sister, Mia Grace, who was born in 2014, as well as a younger brother Lucas, who arrived in March 2021.

For those interested, Lena is the fourth grandchild of Princess Anne - and was the seventh of Queen Elizabeth's 12 great-grandchildren!

How old is Lena Tindall?

Lena was born on 18 June 2018, making her five years old. She was born at Stroud Maternity Unit, weighing 9lbs 3oz, and her middle name is thought to be a nod to her great-grandmother, the late Queen.

Mike Tindall and Lena in 2019. Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Her star sign is the energetic and impulsive Gemini, which would explain the funny shows she treats crowds too whilst making her way through all those royal events...

Is Prince Harry Lena Tindall's godfather?

Prince Harry is reportedly godfather to Lena; the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle attended Lena's christening at St Nicholas Church in Gloucestershire in March 2019, however his role as godfather has never been officially confirmed by anyone the royal family.

Why does Lena Tindall not have a royal title?

Although Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne - the Queen’s only daughter - her father, Captain Mark Phillips, declined a royal peerage upon his marriage. In fact, Princess Anne famously refused Her Majesty’s offer to extend the title of Princess to Zara, insisting that she did not want her own children to have royal titles.

Lena and Mike Tindall in 2022. Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Given that the Tindall's don't have royal titles, it follow that their children don't either. However, it turns out that not everyone dreams of being a princess - with Zara previously opening up about how 'lucky' she feels without the royal moniker.

She told The Times back in 2015, ‘I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do.'

Is Lena Tindall in line to the throne?

Lena is in line to the throne, but it seems highly unlikely we'll ever see one of the Tindall's on the throne... She's currently 23rd in line for the British throne, following her sister Mia in the official line of succession.

All The Royal Babies - Grazia 2 of 27 Slide 2 of 28 Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth II Born: 21st April 1926 When Elizabeth Alexandra Mary of York was born in 1926, it was not expected that she would ever become Queen: she was third in line to the throne, only becoming heir presumptive after the abdication of her uncle. Shutterstock Princess Margaret Born: 21st August 1930 Margaret was born at Glamis Castle, the ancestral home of her mother's family, and the official registration of her birth was delayed a while to prevent her being listed 13th in the parish register. Shutterstock Prince Charles Born: 14th November 1948 The first child of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, Charles, was born at Buckingham Palace. Shutterstock Princess Anne Born: 15th August 1950 The late Queen's only daughter was born at Clarence House; like her elder brother Charles, she was baptised in the music room at Buckingham Palace. Shutterstock Prince Andrew Born: 19th February 1960 Prince Andrew was the first child to be born to a reigning monarch for nearly 100 years (since 1857, when Queen Victoria gave birth to her youngest, Princess Beatrice). Reginald Davis/Rex Features David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowden Born: 3rd November 1961 Princess Margaret's eldest son, who was styled as Viscount Linley until the death of his father last year, can count the Queen among his godparents. Shutterstock Prince Edward Born: 10th March 1964 At the time of his birth, Prince Edward was third in line to the throne: as the late Queen's third son, the succession laws dictated that he would come ahead of his older sister, Princess Anne. These rules have since been changed. Shutterstock Lady Sarah Chatto Born: 1st May 1964 The daughter of Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones was born at Kensington Palace, and later christened at the private chapel in Buckingham Palace. Shutterstock Peter Phillips Born: 15th November 1977 Like Princes William, Harry and Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Peter Phillips (son of Princess Anne and her first husband) was delivered in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington. Shutterstock Zara Phillips Born: 15th May 1981 Like her older brother, Zara was born at the Lindo Wing; her name was reportedly a suggestion from her uncle, Prince Charles. Shutterstock Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Born: 21st June 1982 William's name was not announced to the public until a week after his birth. He was baptised at Buckingham Palace on 4th August, the birthday of his great-grandmother. Shutterstock Prince Harry Born: 15th September 1984 Officially named Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Harry was born at the Lindo Wing like his brother and cousins. Shutterstock Princess Beatrice of York Born: 8th August 1988 Beatrice, the Queen's fifth grandchild, was born at the Portland Hospital for Women and Children in London's West End. Shutterstock Princess Eugenie of York Born: 23rd March 1990 Like her sister, Eugenie was born at the Portland Hospital, and was baptised at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate. Shutterstock Lady Louise Windsor Born: 8th November 2003 As a male-line grandchild of a monarch, Lady Louise would be styled as Princess - but upon the occasion of her father's marriage, a Buckingham Palace statement confirmed his children would be styled as the offspring of an earl. Shutterstock James, Viscount Severn Born: 17th December 2007 For the same reason, Prince Edward's son James is styled as Viscount Severn, one of his father's subsidiary titles, rather than as a Prince. Shutterstock Prince George Born: 22nd July 2013 Prince George was delivered at the Lindo Wing by the Queen's former gynaecologist, Marcus Setchell. His birth marks the second time that three generations of direct heirs to the throne have been alive at the same time. Getty Mia Tindall Born: 17th January 2014 Although she doesn't hold a royal title, the late Queen's great-granddaughter Lena was born in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. She was the first child of rugby player Mike Tindall and Zara. Shutterstock Princess Charlotte Born: 2nd May 2015 Changes to succession laws made before the birth of Prince George ensure that Princess Charlotte cannot be overtaken in succession by any younger brothers. Getty Prince Louis Born: 23rd April 2018 Prince Louis was delivered in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital, making him the third and youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and fifth in line of succession to the British throne. Getty Lena Tindall Born: 18th June, 2018 Born at the Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire, Lena was the second child born into the Tindall Family. She was named Lena Elizabeth in honor of her great grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth. Getty Archie Mountbatten-Windsor Born: 6th May, 2019 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, in May 2019. Archie was born at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster, an American-owned private medical centre. The couple held a photo call in Windsor Castle two days after his birth to show their new son off to the world. Getty August Brooksbank Born: 9th February, 2021 Named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first son at the Portland Hospital in London. It was the royal's first child with husband Jack Brooksbank. The couple sweetly nicknamed the tot 'Augie'. Getty Lucas Tindall Born: 21st March, 2021. Named Lucas Philip Tindall - with his middle name being a nod to his great-grandfather and Queen Elizabeth's husband - Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their third child and only son. The Sussexes via Instagram Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor Born 4th June, 2021 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, a baby girl they named Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in honor of both the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana. The Sussexes had already relocated to the US at this point, with Lili being born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. Getty Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi Born 18th September, 2021 Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo 'Edo' Mapelli-Mozzi welcomed a daughter named Sienna, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Although their first child together, Beatrice is also step-mum to Edo's son, six year old Wolfie, with the royal referring to him as her 'bonus son.' So far, the couple have kept their child away from the spotlight. Princess Eugenie via Instagram Ernest Brooksbank Born: 30th May, 2023 Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their second child, a son named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Sharing the news on Instagram, Eugenie wrote that the baby was named 'after his great-great-great grandfather George, his grandpa George, and my grandpa Ronald.' Previous Next