Why Wasn’t Kourtney Kardashian At The Dolce & Gabbana Show?

After Kim Kardashian'sappearance at theDolce & Gabbana fashion show yesterday without her sister Kourtney, fans are speculating that drama between the sisters is far from over.

If you've been watching series three of Hulu's The Kardashians,you will know that Kourtney and Kim have been feuding over their links to the high-fashion brand.

Amid the drama, Kim's second look at the Dolce & Gabbana show on Sunday was an all-black ensemble with a veil (that did look similar to one of her sisters pre-wedding outfits.) Coincidence? We think not. As she stepped out without her sibling, fans are sure that Kourtney has not got over the debacle and has perhaps even drifted from the designers.

On social media, viewers mentioned that Kourtney might not be thrilled with her sister’s latest fashion choice. 'Kourtney is shaking in her boots right now,' one fan said. A different person joked that Kim 'didn’t ask Kourtney’s permission' to wear the black veil dress.

During a recent episode The Kardashians, Kourtney tearfully expressed her upset at at her sister working as the creative director of the brand during Milan Fashion Week - just months after her Italian wedding to Travis Barker. She accused her sister of 'copying' the designs and using her nuptials as a 'business opportunity.'

Kim shut down this claim in a confessional interview, saying that she did not discuss the deal with the designers at Kourtney's wedding, but rather the designers were inspired by her vintage Dolce & Gabbana looks that she rocked during the multi-day event. She said, 'I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,' and claimed she was 'mindful' about her sister’s established connection with the Italian brand. Adding ,'I said, "Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding."'

During the recent episode Kim also noted that she could have mentioned that Kourtney copied elements from her lavish 2014 wedding to Kanye West. Both siblings wed in Italy and had opera singer Andrea Bocelli perform. She yelled, 'You stole my f * cking wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vita lifestyle? Okay.'

Andrea Bocelli actually weighed in on the drama between the pair after his name was mentioned in the episode. Taking to his Instagram stories he commented, 'Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I'm so flattered that you both love my voice and I'll always be happy to sing to you. But know that there's a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner knows very well. See you soon in Tuscany!'

Instagram: Andrea Bocelli