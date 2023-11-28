Who Is Omid Scobie, One The Authors Of Meghan And Harry’s Biography, Finding Freedom?

One of author of Meghan and Harry's explosive biography, Finding Freedom, is realising a book of his own. Endgame by Omid Scobie promises a deep dive into the rumoured tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan and Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

The controversial book about the royal family is out now and describes King Charles as 'an unpopular king' and Prince William as 'power hungry'. Buckingham and Kensington Palace are not commenting on the book.

Earlier this year, Omid Scobie appeared in court on the fourth day of Prince Harry’s hearing against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in the High Court in London. The seven-week long trial examined the alleged unlawful gathering of information from high-profile figures including Prince Harry.

Omid Scobie did work experience at The Mirror in 2002, while Piers Morgan was editor of the newspaper, and reportedly told the High Court that he learned of 'immoral' phone hacking at Mirror Group Newspapers while he was there. He says he never carried out phone hacking himself, but overheard Piers Morgan ask a Mirror showbiz journalist about a story involving Kylie Minogue and her then boyfriend, then told the information came from voicemails.

MGN – publisher of titles including The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – contested the case and said there is 'no evidence, or no sufficient evidence, of voicemail interception in any of these four claims.'

Now, people understandably want to know more about Omid Scobie - who insisted during the trial that he does not have a 'close relationship' with Harry or Meghan Markle and has since published his own book about the royal family - with the journalist appearing on Google Trends search data. So, here's everything you need to know about Omid Scobie.

What is Omid Scobie's book Endgame about?

Omid Scobie's new book hopes to dissect the inner relationships and dynamics of the British royal family. However, according to those who have already read it, it does not offer much that Prince Harry's autobiography Spare hasn't already.

Endgame is attributed to 'sources' and takes a strong stance against Kate Middleton, with accusations she appears in photo opportunities but rarely takes on substantial projects. It is also set to discuss the rivalries and jealousies within the palace – particularly between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

It describes the King as head of an institution 'plagued by incidents involving antiquated ideas around race, class and money' and says younger people are increasingly unsympathetic towards the monarchy.

Who wrote Finding Freedom?

Finding Freedom was written by royal commentators Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie. Omid and Carolyn started working on the book two years ago, and according to the book's blurb, they go 'behind the headlines' with 'unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple'.

Who is Omid Scobie?

Omid, 33, has been covering the lives of the royals for over eight years, and is Harper Bazaar's royal editor at large, as well as being a regular on Good Morning America and ABC News. And he hosts the network's podcast The Heir Pod. As well as all this, he has also followed Harry, Meghan, William and Kate on their engagements in the UK and around the world.

Who is Carolyn Durand?

Carolyn is a royal writer who has covered the royal family for the last 15 years for places like ELLE and Oprah. She is also a producer, and has produced multiple interviews with members of the Royal Family including Prince Harry, so she should have a lot of knowledge on the subject.

Were Meghan and Harry interviewed for Finding Freedom?

Some reviews of Finding Freedom have called it an ‘unauthorised biography’, claiming that Harry and Meghan have both sanctioned friends to speak to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand – and given the pair an off-the-record interview themselves.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has denied that the couple had anything to do with the book. 'The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom’,' it reads. 'This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.'

Omid has also categorically denied it to The Times, saying ‘The book doesn’t claim to have any interviews with Harry and Meghan. And nor do we.’ When pressed on it, he repeated: ‘There’s no on-the-record interviews with the couple.’

However, he does admit that his time around the royal couple whilst reporting on their charity events has left him well placed to understand their characters and that in writing Finding Freedom he and Carolyn would like to ‘correct the record’ on the narrative already out there about Harry and Meghan.

