Who Is Leah Williamson And Why Is She Not Playing At The World Cup?

After writing her name in history books by becoming the first woman to lift a major trophy, Leah Williamson was set to lead England’s big for glory in Australia and New Zealand this summer. A frontrunner in the tournament, it’s thought the Lioness squad – including the likes of Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly – could be in the running to take home a World Cup win this year.

But after an injury in April has left Leah unable to play, the Lionesses will have to win the cup without their leader.

Opening up on Instagram, the footballer said explained how the ‘World cup dream is over for me’ following her injury – adding that her biggest challenge was now the ‘day to day’ of recovery.

She added, ‘Now I have to listen to my body, give it what it needs and if everything happens for a reason, then we’ll see what road this turn sends me down.’

‘I have given and will continue to give everything that my body, mind, and heart possible has to Arsenal and the Lionesses – I will still be there through thick and thin for all of my teammates, and their biggest supporter. All I ask for is a little bit of time and space to deal with all that is to come.’

With a very different summer lined up supporting her teammates from afar, here’s everything you need to know about Leah Williamson – including the injury that has put a stop to her World Cup dream.

Who is Leah Williamson?

Leah is a footballer who made history captaining England to their historic Euro 2022 win last year, solidifying herself as the heart of defence.

How old is Leah Williamson?

Born the 29 March 1997 in Milton Keynes, Leah is currently 26 years old. FYI, this also makes her an Aries – long thought to be the most athletic Zodiac sign.

What team does Leah Williamson play for?

Aside from the England national team, the star currently plays for Arsenal.

Why is Leah Williamson not playing in the World Cup?

The England Captain will miss the 2023 World Cup after Arsenal confirmed that the defender ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament – otherwise known as an ACL – during a match against Manchester United in April. She picked up the injury in the 15th minute, whilst tussling with Katie Zelem for the ball. Whilst there was minimal contact, Leah landed awkwardly on her right leg – resulting in her being stretchered off the pitch.

An injury of that sort includes surgery and a long road to recovery, meaning Leah will be in no fit state to be playing in the cup next month.

At the time, Arsenal released a statement saying everyone at the club would be supporting Leah, adding the athlete would ‘now begin a period of rehabilitation and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. She will undergo surgery in due course.’

What is an ACL rupture?

ACL ruptures are a common injury across women’s football, with female players considered to be more likely to rupture an ACL than their male counterparts. It’s not known exactly why, with theories ranging from the shape of women’s bodies, menstrual cycles, to the fit of women’s football boots.

And Leah isn’t the only Lioness left on the sidelines due to this type of injury. Arsenal foreward Beth Meal has also been left out of the England World Cup, having not fully recovered from an ACL rupture last November.

Who will be the England Captain?

With Leah out of the running, Lioness manager Sarina Wiegman has been forced to pick a new captain.

The chosen one? None other than Leah’s defensive partner, Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright.

Is Leah Williamson writing a book?

She might not be on the pitch, but the athlete is certainly keeping herself busy in other ways! Announcing on her Instagram that she’d be adding author to the CV, Leah shared that she would be releasing a children’s book called The Wonder Team and the Forgotten Footballers on August 31st as part of a collaboration with her cousin!

Does Leah Williamson have Instagram?