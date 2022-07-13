Bradley Cooper Is Dating Someone Who Could Help Him Take The White House

Delicious A-list dating news just in: that nice Bradley Cooper – actor, filmmaker and longtime Lady Gaga muse – is apparently stepping out with Huma Abedin – political guru, former aide to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife of disgraced New York congressional representative Anthony Weiner.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six, Bradley, 47, and Huma, 45, have been 'quietly dating for a few months now', having been set up by Vogue editor and surprise fairy matchmaker Anna Wintour.

The source added Anna is apparently ‘BFFs’ with Bradley (the two pals began meeting up for Upper East Side NYC power dinners after his 2019 Irina Shayk breakup, him in his favourite Riccardo Tisci Nikes) and ‘adores’ Huma.

Huma Abedin attended this year's Met Gala, but walked the red carpet without Bradley

‘They’ve been keeping it really quiet’, the source said, adding that the pair attended the Met Gala together in May, but walked the red carpet separately. They added that the Star Is Born actor broke up with his previous girlfriend, former Glee star Dianna Agron, prior to dating Huma.

Currently, Abedin is in the final stages of her divorce proceedings from Anthony Weiner, with who she shares a 10-year-old son. Weiner, a former New York congressional representative, resigned in 2011 after inappropriate messages he sent to young women and girls on Twitter were leaked. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl and subsequently was sentenced to 21 months in prison. Abedin filed for divorce from him that same year.

‘Bradley is a big step up from Anthony Weiner, to say the very least’, the source told Page Six, adding that Bradley and Huma share many interests. ‘They are perfect for each other,’ they continued. ‘They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.’