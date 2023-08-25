What Is ASMR, And Why Is It All Over TikTok?

Happened to scroll across a video of a woman whispering into a camera? Found yourself mesmorised by her exaggerated plosives and bizarre hand gestures? Well, you’re not alone. Welcome to the weird and wonderful world of ASMR.

A cultural phenomenon taking the world by storm, it's almost impossible to hop onto social media without encountering at least one piece of ASMR content. In a time when we’re all desperately trying to gain control and relax, ASMR is fast becoming one of the most popular forms of online content.

Wondering what on earth this is all about and just why we’re all obsessed with whispers? You’ve come to the right place.

What is ASMR?

ASMR is a corner of the internet where dozens of social media users make videos recording themselves, doing everything from whispering whilst doing their makeup routine, tapping random objects, or role-playing elaborate storylines. Basically, ASMR is focused on bringing about the sensation of deep relaxation characterised by a tingling of the skin, and a feeling of euphoria and peace washing over the body and brain.

And recently, we've even got our fav celebs in on the trend...

What does ASMR stand for?

Earlier this year, Fearne Cotton called ASMR 'a beautiful tapestry of sounds, hand movements and visuals that induce a sense of peace, calm and serenity,' making it 'a holistic approach and tool to help aid sleep, relaxation, and many other things.'

The meaning of ASMR is autonomous sensory meridian response, which refers to the feeling people get when they watch stimulating videos. Many describe the feeling as ‘tingles’ that run through their spine, while others claim that watching ASMR videos can even send them to sleep.

What is the science behind ASMR?

Although it sounds very technical, there’s no actual science or research behind the cultural phenomenon. The term itself is believed to have been coined back in 2010 by a woman named Jennifer Allen, who started a Facebook group dedicated to the topic (although there's been evidence of ASMR existing for decades.)

Either way, people have noticed it's ability to chill even the most stressed person out - and it’s taken the world by storm. TikTok's ASMR hashtag has over 712.4 billion views, whilst Reddit’s main subreddit, r/ASMR, has over 13,000 subscribers.

How does ASMR work?

How ASMR affects you varies from person to person. Some people feel excited, some people feel relaxed, and others feel nothing at all! After all, no two brains are the same. Not all videos will float your boat - which is why you have to figure out your triggers.

What are triggers?

In case you're after something a little bit more unique, we've even got alien abductions and intense personal assistants. There really is something for everyone...

How do I know if I experience ASMR?

The best way to know if you experience ASMR is to think of whether you get ‘the chills’ or feel shivers in response to certain stimuli.

Whilst there hasn’t been a huge amount of research into the phenomenon, early research has shown that ASMR may help get you and your brain into the right state for deep sleep, promoting relaxation and theta brainwaves. A quick search online, and there’s a whole array of ASMR for sleep videos, designed to help you get those forty winks.

But watch out – some people within the ASMR community report that, if they watch too many videos, they become accustomed to the stimuli and no longer feel the tingling sensation…

How do I make ASMR videos?

Clearly, it’s one of the internet’s hottest trends. If you fancy dabbling in some ASMR and think your dulcet tones could help someone unwind, luckily you don’t need too much to do this.

The most important thing is to get yourself a good quality ASMR microphone, with a pop filter attached on top to make sure you don’t scare anyone away with some harsh sounding P’s and T’s. Set up our mic, practise makes perfect, and voila – you’re part of the ASMR community!