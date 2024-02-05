Here’s Why Celine Dion’s Appearance At The Grammys Was So Significant

The Grammys no doubt proved a night to remember last night, but the star of the show was Celine Dion - who made a surprise appearance onstage at the 2024 award show.

Presenting Taylor Swift with the esteemed Album of the Year Award, Celine looked chic as ever. It comes as one of the Montreal-born singer’s first appearance in months, after concerns were raised over her health.

Taking to the stage she said, 'Thank you all. I love you right back. When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After Celine received a standing ovation, one fan took to X, writing ‘Celine Dion got the whole room in tears right now. This legend, this queen. My goodness.’

And paying tribute to the powerhouse she is, one fan wrote, ‘I don’t know how to explain the bigness of Celine Dion. That woman sang some of the biggest love songs in my youth. You know a singer is amazing when she could make me feel I was going through the worst breakup at the age of 13.’

Another added, ‘If Celine Dion handed me an award, I would collapse into a puddle at her feet and never recover.’

To see Celine ontage at the Grammys was a welcome sight to fans, after her sister Claudette gave a heartbreaking health update in December. Sharing that Celine's ‘working hard, but doesn’t have control over her muscles,’ Claudette said, ‘What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard.’

Here’s everything to know about Celine Dion – including her illness, when she was diagnosed, and the details of her upcoming documentary.

What illness does Céline Dion have?

In 2022, Celine revealed that she was suffering from a degenerative disorder, called Moersch-Woltman Syndrome. The disorder is more commonly referred to as ‘Stiff Person Syndrome,’ or SPS, referring to the stiffness and rigidity of the limbs.

Originally called Stiff Man Syndrome, the name was updated to reflect the fact that the disorder can affect people of any age and sex – with studies showing women twice as likely to develop the disorder as men.

The condition is so rare that it’s hard to know exactly how many people in the world suffer from it, but it’s thought to affect around one in a million people.

What happened to Céline Dion?

Although it’s not known exactly when Celine was diagnosed, worries over her health first rose back in 2021, after the star faced the difficult decision of cancelling her Las Vegas residency. In December 2022, Celine revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome and would be postponing the rest of her tour dates.

There isn’t a specific cause for the disease, however stiff person syndrome affects twice as many women as men, and it sometimes occurs alongside other autoimmune disorders (such as thyroid disease, diabetes, and vitiligo.)

By May 2023, the star cancelled her remaining tour dates – sharing that she was still being treated for the disorder.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: Celine Dion seen on the streets of Lower Manhattan on March 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

What is stiff person syndrome?

According to the National Organisation of Rare Diseases, Stiff Person Syndrome is ‘a rare acquired neurological disorder that most often causes progressive muscle stiffness (rigidity) and repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms. Muscular rigidity often fluctuates (i.e., grows worse and then improves) and usually occurs along with the muscle spasm.’

It notes that things such as ‘sudden noise, light physical contact, or being exposed to cold’ can act as triggers.

There is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, although some symptoms can be kept under control with the use of certain medications, as well as physical, occupational and aqua therapy.

What has Céline Dion said about her health?

Celine opened up in 2022 about her diagnosis, telling fans, ‘We now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spams affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.’

‘I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most.’

‘I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage performing for you. I always give a hundred percent when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now,’ she added.

Is Céline Dion making a documentary?

It was announced earlier this year that a feature-length documentary is set to be released, giving us a year-in-the-life look at Celine's incredible career so far.

The documentary, titled I Am: Celine Dion, is described as being a 'snapshot of a pivotal time in the life and career of one of the most recognised, respected, and successful performers in pop music history.' Taking fans on a 'journey inside Celine's past and present,' the documentary will delve into her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Opening up about I Am: Celine Dion, the singer said, 'The last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with it and manage it, but not to let it define me.'

'I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.'