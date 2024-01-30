Following His Infidelity, Kyle Walker Has Apologised To ‘Soulmate’ Annie Kilner

Infidelity, on a sliding scale from a snog in Chinawhites to a full blown affair, has been something of a recurring theme in the world of football. This latest chapter, which has seen England and Manchester City player Kyle Walker, fathering two children with model Lauryn Goodman whilst married to Annie Kilmer (who is pregnant with their fourth child) is a shocking betrayal that feels jarring to say the least.

From Ashley Cole and Cheryl, to Wayne and Coleen Rooney, a number of WAGs over the years have faced heartbreak after their husband’s infidelities came to light. Now Kyle Walker has put himself in centre stage as news of his affair trends on social media and continues to make him headline news as the whole sorry story has played out in public.

Kyle has spoken out about the situation in an exclusive interview – insisting ‘there was no relationship’ with Lauryn.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 7: Kyle Walker of Manchester City warms up before the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Seemingly a worthy measure of intimacy in his eyes, Kyle said 'To have a relationship with someone… Would she even know how many sugars I have in my coffee, if I have sugars? She couldn’t tell you.'

Opening up about Lauryn – who herself was not married when she had her fling with the England star – he added, ‘Lauryn had me trapped in a corner from when she told me about a second child. She would ask me to jump, and I would say “How high?”’

While also seemingly trying to pin the blame on the 'other woman', Kyle simultaneously issued a grovelling apology to his ‘soulmate’ Annie – admitting that he made ‘idiot choices and idiot decisions.’

He said in the interview, ‘What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I can’t even begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through.’

‘The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her, did this. The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. I need to owe up to my mistakes – I owe it to everyone.’

Who is Lauryn Goodman?

Model and influencer Lauryn, 32, is the older sister of Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Goodman.

Shortly after Kyle’s interview broke, Lauryn re-shared a quote on social media that read, ‘The narcissist in your life would have continued to gaslight and lie to you in the future had you never peeked behind their mask and figured them out. Pathological lying is the only way they know how to live.’

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Lauryn Goodman seen attending Releaf - launch party at Century Club on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil /GC Images)

How many children does Kyle Walker have with Lauryn Goodman?

Kyle shares two children with Lauryn - a three year old son, and a six month old daughter.

It was first reported that the pair met in 2019, while he and Annie were on a temporary split. According to Kyle, Lauryn fell pregnant with their son Kairo after a one-night-stand.

At the time of Kairo’s birth, Kyle and Annie had already rekindled their romance – with the birth of the child causing Annie to once again kick him out of the family home.

Despite Annie and Kyle getting back together and secretly tying the knot in 2021, betrayal hit once again after the footballer had yet another fling with Lauryn. In early 2022, Kyle saw Lauryn in London for a meet up which later resulted in the birth of their daughter. While Kyle reports it was nothing more than another one-night-stand, Lauryn alleges that the pair had numerous intimate meetings.

Kyle said, ‘It wasn’t intentional or premeditated, but I slept with her. A lot was going on. It’s not an excuse. I’d ruptured my groin, I had a World Cup to get fighting fit for.’

What has Lauryn Goodman said about Kyle Walker?

Initially it was reported that Lauryn had welcomed the baby girl, whose initials are K.W, with ‘another footballer' - however, Lauryn recently decided to come clean about Kyle’s infidelity and contacted Annie directly. Whilst Annie was aware that Kyle had fathered a son with Lauryn during a previous split, she was not aware that Lauryn’s daughter – who would have been conceived whilst they were married – also belonged to her husband.

Revealing that she showed Annie pictures of Kyle with his two children, Lauryn said, ‘Kyle was happy hiding the truth because he was having two families and was scared about what would happen when Annie knew. I kept saying to him, “Our daughter can’t be a secret, she is a human.”'

How long has Annie Kilner been married to Kyle Walker?

Although only officially tying the knot two years ago, Annie and Kyle have been together for 13 years – with Annie standing by Kyle as he made his way up the world of football. The childhood sweethearts first met in their hometown of Sheffield when Annie was 15, and Kyle was 17.

KALININGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 28: Annie Kilner, girlfriend of Kyle Walker of England during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between England and Belgium at Kaliningrad Stadium on June 28, 2018 in Kaliningrad, Russia. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

How many children do Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner have?

Annie currently has three children with Kyle. The pair share sons Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, and Reign, five. Annie has also previously opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriage in 2020 – made only more difficult when she discovered three months later that Kyle was expecting a child with Lauryn.

Is Annie Kilner pregnant?

As news broke of Annie and Kyle’s split, fans were left even more shocked after it was revealed Annie was currently seven months pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. Having kept the pregnancy under wraps, it’s thought the baby will be due around March/April time this year.

Who is Annie Kilner's sister, Sian Kilner?

Sian Kilner is the youngest sister of Kyle’s wife Annie. Amid her sister’s relationship breakdown, Sian took to social media to share support for her famous sibling. Posting a picture of her and Annie on holiday, she wrote ‘A queen doesn’t let her crown slip.’

What has Sian Kilner said about Kyle Walker and Lauryn Goodman?

Talking to her Instagram stories to hit back at the model’s affair with her brother-in-law, Sian wrote, ‘Lauryn Goodman, when does your torment end? My sister who is now 7 months pregnant, has faced your cruelty for almost five years now.’

‘What’s your goal? To see how much stress you can put on a pregnant woman? To create a false victim narrative around what you did? You clearly lack empathy but this level of evil is out of control and harms everyone – especially the children.’

Shutting down Lauryn’s claims that she and Kyle had a loving relationship, Sian said, ‘Stop accusing others: your true self is revealed. The so-called “loving relationship” is a façade… It’s not fooling anyone, so why don’t you just give us all a break and stop.’

‘Also, he has one sugar, Nestle Coffee Mate and semi-skimmed milk. But that’s the coffee you get at home… Not the ones in hotels or Air B&Bs’

What happened between Kyle Walker and Laura Brown?

It’s not the first time the footballer has been accused of infidelity over the years. In April 2019, Ex On The Beach star Laura Brown alleged that the pair had been intimate in the back of Kyle’s car. It was reported that when Annie asked for proof, Laura sent her a selfie said to have been taken inside their family home.

Describing his behaviour as ‘obscene,’ Annie said back in 2020, ‘In late March last year he was unfaithful with a reality TV star. I found out a month later and was broken by it. He begged me to take him back, but by July he was at it again. Not even three months later and someone was pregnant. Who does that?’

After moving to a nearby flat following his second split from Annie, the footballer was then caught breaching lockdown rules by having a sex party with two escorts.