Everything We Know About Cassie’s Allegations Against P Diddy

Rapper Sean Combs, who is also known as Diddy, has been accused of rape and repeated physical abuse by his ex-partner, R&B singer Cassie. In a lawsuit, filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan on Thursday 16 November, Cassie, whose full name is Cassandra Ventura, alleges that over the course of their relationship, Diddy assaulted her multiple times – beating and raping her – and controlled all aspects of her life.

A representative for Diddy denied the claims, writing that the allegations were 'offensive and outrageous' and came after Ventura demanded $30m from him.

Cassie and Diddy dated on and off for ten years, ending their relationship in 2018. Cassie is now married to Alex Fine, a fitness trainer from Ohio.

Here’s everything we know about the allegations so far…

What are Cassie's allegations against P Diddy?

In a lawsuit, filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan on Thursday 16 November, Cassie, whose full name is Cassandra Ventura, alleges that she was trafficked, raped, plied with drugs, and beaten by Combs over the course of their ten-year relationship. According to the complaint, Diddy ‘plied the vulnerable Ms Ventura with drugs and alcohol, causing her to fall into dangerous addictions that controlled her life.’

The lawsuit also claims that Combs forced his way into her home and raped her as their relationship was ending in 2018. The lawsuit labels Diddy a 'serial domestic abuser, who would regularly beat and kick Ms Ventura, leaving black eyes, bruises, and blood.’

In a statement, Cassie said ‘After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,’ continuing ‘With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.’

In a statement, a lawyer for the rapper said he ‘vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.’ They added ‘Ms Ventura's demand of $30m (£24m), under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs' reputation, and seeking a pay day.’

When were Cassie and P Diddy together?

Cassie and Sean, also known as ‘Diddy’, first met in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37, after she signed to Diddy's label_, Bad Boy imprint_. The two were romantically linked for the first time in 2007, and their relationship began after Diddy split from Kim Porter.

In 2016, their relationship made headlines after they had a heated argument in the car. However, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed at the time that they were still together, and the altercation was just an argument.

In 2018, news broke that the couple had split after a decade of their on-and-off relationship. 'They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months,' a representative for Cassie said in a statement to LoveBScott at the time.

Cassie is currently married to Alex Fine, a fitness trainer from Ohio. The couple met in a gym in 2018 and Alex proposed to Cassie after eight months of dating. 'When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped,’ she told Vogue. ‘I felt like I lost my sense of hearing. I saw just his mouth moving and he said, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night.’

Earlier this year, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Yung Miami revealed they had split after a year of dating. ‘We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it,' she said.

What is the age difference between Cassie and Diddy?

Cassie and Diddy met when she was 19 and he was 37. There is an 18-year age difference between them. Cassie is now 37 and Diddy is 54.

What has Kid Cudi responded to the car explosion allegation?

In one incident detailed in the lawsuit, Cassie claims that Diddy was upset about her dating fellow rapper Kid Cudi that he warned her around the time of Paris Fashion Week in 2012 that he would ‘blow up’ Cudi’s car. ‘Around that time,’ the suit says, ‘Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.’

Kid Cudi confirmed Cassie’s account via a spokeswoman, according to _The New York Time_s, saying ‘This is all true.’

Who is Kim Porter?

Kim Porter was a model and actress who dated Diddy between 1993 and 2006. The couple shared four children together, stepson Quincy, son Christian and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie.

Kim sadly passed away on 15 November 2018 when she was just 47 years old after contracting a form of pneumonia. In a 2019 interview with Essence magazine, Diddy said his world was turned 'upside down' after her death and revealed she told him she wasn't feeling well three days before she passed away.