We’re Obsessed With This Penn Badgley And Come Dine With Me Crossover

by Charley Ross |

Gossip Girl and You star Penn Badgley has brought back an absolutely iconic moment in British culture, brought to us by reality TV show Come Dine With Me.

For those who don't recall the 'You won, Jane' moment from the show’s 2016 run, or were living under a rock at the time, contestant Peter was very unhappy that his fellow contestant Jane had won the £1,000 cash prize.

While the other contestants fought back laughter, Peter said: 'You won Jane. Enjoy the money, I hope it makes you very happy. Dear lord, what a sad little life Jane.'

'You ruined my night completely so you could have the money, but I hope now you spend it on getting some lessons in grace and decorum. Because you have all the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on.'

The moment is still, undeniably, hilarious to this day, but it's impact was made even more hilarious when introduced to Badgley, who read out Peter’s words on BBC Radio 1 to amazing effect. At moments, he seemed both baffled and amused at Peter’s statement, finding it unbelievable that it wasn’t part of the show’s script.

He asked at one point 'is this scripted?', commenting that 'no one in America would say that'. After the infamous Come Dine With Me clip was played back to him, Badgley declared 'I so much prefer your reality television'.

The video has gone viral, with one journalist tweeting: 'Give the person at Radio 1 who got Joe Goldberg to recite the “You Won Jane” Come Dine With Me scene a raise.'

It’s quite an unlikely crossover, to be sure, but it just works.

A fan tweeted: 'I never thought I would hear Penn Badgley recite it honestly but I’m so happy I did', with another saying Badgley could 'could read the back of a cornflake box'.