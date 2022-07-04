The Only Way Is Essex’s Yazmin Oukhellou Is In Intensive Care After Car Crash

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou has been seriously injured in a horrifying car crash in Bodrum, Turkey. Her on-off boyfriend, Jake McLean, was also in the car and tragically died in the aftermath.

The reality star is reportedly in intensive care after the car swerved off the road and plunged over the side of cliff. Jake, who has also dated ex-Towie star Lauren Goodger, is understood to have been driving when he lost control of the car in Bodrum. Emergency services frantically arrived at the scene of the accident but they were unable to save Jake while Yazmin was rushed to hospital.

The Sun has reported that a source said, 'Apparently Jake was driving when he lost control of the car and it went off a cliff.' They added, 'Yazmin had suffered extremely serious damage to her arm - It’s beyond shocking, just devastating for everyone connected to the show.'

'Jake and Yaz are both very well known in our circles, this is just unbelievably tragic - everyone is stunned', the sourced concluded. The devastating news has sent shock waves through the cast of the ITVBe reality show - with cast members urging evreyone to keep Yazmin in their thoughts as she fights for her life.

Her Towie co-star Chloe Brockett wrote on Instagram alongside a group picture featuring Yazmin,'Thinking of you Yaz... Please keep Yaz in your prayers tonight.' Whilst Harry Derbridge also shared a recent snap of the pair as an Instagram post commenting, 'Thinking of you @YazminOulhellou.'

Her best friend on the show, Junaid Ahmed, shared a sweet snap of himself and Yazmin to his Instagram stories writing, 'Love you ...my beautiful girl'

TOWIE fans also rushed to send messages of support and well wishes on Oukhellou's most recent Instagram post. A fan commented, 'Biggest hugs and love, praying for you.' While anther said, 'I really hope you pull through though I'm so sorry for your loss! Get well soon.'