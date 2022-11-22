The Internet Thinks Kendall and Harry are Back Together

After videos surfaced on TikTok of Kendall Jenner having the time of her life at a recent Harry Styles gig, fans have quickly become convinced that the pair have rekindled their romance.

Twenty eight-year-old Harry recently called it quits on his two year relationship with Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38. Sources close to the pair reported that it was a mutual decision, with the duo remaining close friends.

It's also been revealed that Kendall, 27, has split from her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, last month, after busy schedules are said to have been the final straw.

So with both Harry and Kendall available, it looks like they might be rekindling their romance and could be well on the way to becoming winter's hottest new couple.

Attending the popstar’s concert along with BFF Hailey Bieber and sister Kylie, Kendall was spotted dancing and singing along to Harry’s songs, with the singer even blowing her a cheeky kiss at one point.

And now fans are convinced the kiss was a sign that Kendall and Harry are back on.

They were originally rumoured to have started dating back in 2013, when they were spotted having dinner, and in January 2014 they were photographed skiing on New Year's Day. There were brief reconciliation rumours in 2015.

And in 2016, the pair hit headlines and broke the hearts of teens all around the world after they were papped getting very close whilst on a yacht. Despite this, they never confirmed their romance, but Kendall's mother Kris Jenner went on the Ellen DeGeneres show in 2021 and said that 'yeah', they were an item.

The two have remained close friends ever since, and are often seen posing together at events and supporting each other in their careers. And if the recent videos are anything to go by, they clearly get on like a house on fire.