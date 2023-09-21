How Taylor Swift And The Girl Squad Grew Up

She famously sang about having 'bad blood' with a friend, but it seems Taylor Swift and her ever-evolving girl squad have left their drama in the past.

This week, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were pictured on a girl’s night out together in New York, weeks after Turner and Joe Jonas announced their divorce. And if there’s one thing we love to see more than Swift, it’s her supporting a fellow single girl through what's been dubbed the summer of celebrity breakups.

The elephant in the room here is that Swift and Turner have more in common than their single status, and that's Joe Jonas. Swift briefly dated Jonas in 2008 when she was 18, before he reportedly broke up with her in a 25-second phone call. Swift addressed the breakup on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying ‘When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.’

True to style, she penned several breakup songs that fans believe are about Jonas, including 'Forever & Always,' 'Mr. Perfectly Fine,' 'Better Than Revenge', and 'Last Kiss.' However, Swift and Jonas have long since made amends - in 2019, she joked on the Ellen DeGeneres show about putting Jonas ‘on blast’ and they ‘laugh about it now.’

For Turner, who shares two children with Jonas, the breakup is much fresher. Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after five years of marriage earlier this month, which the couple confirmed via a joint statement on their Instagram accounts. 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,' they wrote. 'There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.'

Some social media users have suggested that Swift and Turner's union is a dig at Jonas. One user, on sharing a picture of the pair walking together with their arms linked, wrote ‘it's never more over for joe Jonas.’ Another echoed this sentiment by writing ‘Joe jonas party is over.’

Other eagle-eyed Swifties picked up on the similarities to a line from her 2022 hit 'Vigilante S**t', which reads 'Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife.'

It's true that there is something oddly satisfying about buddying up with your ex's ex, especially if you've been hurt by the break-up (nothing cements a bond quite like a toxic ex). But it turns out that Swift and Turner's union is actually nothing to do with Jonas at all, making it an even better demonstration of girl power. Because not everything has to revolve around men, right?

What we're seeing here is an empowering, long-term friendship, where it doesn't matter that two women share the same ex. Swift and Turner were first pictured together in May 2019 when they appeared as guests on the same episode of the Graham Norton Show. The following month, Sophie told Life&Style ‘She’s a really sweet girl. We met a couple times before, we’re [friendly]. She definitely wasn’t fangirling over me … I fangirl over her!’

After Swift’s hit ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’ came out in 2021, Turner showed she approved of it in an Instagram story. 'It's not not a bop,' she wrote alongside a screenshot of the song. Taylor then shared Sophie's story to her own and added the comment 'forever bending the knee for the queen of the north,' referencing Turner’s Game of Thrones character.

Flashback 10 years ago and the picture of Swift's friendships was much different. In 2013, she famously fell out with Katy Perry after she allegedly trying to hire dancers out from under Swift during a tour, and a public feud followed. For a period after the fight, the girl squad - then consisting of Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge and Cara Delevigne - rallied around Swift. They walked in her 1989 catwalk show, partied together on the beach and made united appearances at award ceremonies.

But then came the signs that Swift's squad was breaking down. Following a feud withKayne West in 2015, Swift took a step back from the public eye and sightings of her friendship group became less frequent. There were some displays of support - Gigi Hadid tweeted her loyalty for Swift while modelling for West’s Yeezy campaign - but nothing on the scale of the girl squad's heyday.

A few years later, people started to speculate that Swift and Kloss had drifted apart after she left the model's name off a t-shirt, despite including everyone else she’s famously close with, in a music video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’ Jennifer Lawrence even asked in a 2018 New York Times interview ‘What’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift?' The rumours increased when Swift wasn’t at Kloss’s 2019 wedding to Josh Kusner, which was attended by her then known enemies – Katy Perry and Scooter Braun. Swift and Kloss have long dispelled rumours about a potential feud and Kloss attended her Eras Tour earlier this year - a sign their friendship might be on the mend.

Swift is also still close to many of her long-term friends. Since her breakup with Joe Alwyn in April, she has been pictured going out for dinner with Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, Greta Gerwig, the Haim sisters and Blake Lively.

It's clear that Swift has overcome all the speculation around her personal life to focus on the friendships that have stood the test of time. Girl groups naturally evolve throughout your twenties and thirties, and Swift's friendships are no exception. If anything, it just proves again that she is one of the most relatable celebrities.

In a sign that all the bad blood has been truly cleared, Swift revealed in a 2019 interview that she was on good terms with Perry, but had chosen to keep their reconciliation low key. Speaking about appearing in a music video with Perry, Swift said 'We were just kind of reconnecting privately and just wanted to make sure that everything was really good with us and that it was like a very real thing before we let anyone know that we're not only good but we're friends again.'