Two Fan Favourites Have Revealed They Have Quit Gogglebox

As Gogglebox fans will know, there’s something about watching people hang out in their sitting rooms that makes us feel like we know them. So when someone leaves the show, it can make us feel like we’re losing a BFF (anyone else?)

This was our reaction when Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig revealed that they have quit the show and won’t be returning for the 22nd series.

In the statement on Instagram, Stephen wrote ‘after careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox,’ adding ‘We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.’

Stephen, 52, has been on the show since it aired in 2013, while his husband, Daniel Lustig-Webb, joined the show in February 2019. Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the news, with one Twitter user writing ‘Stephen and Daniel are leaving gogglebox- gutted honestly.’

Another wrote ‘Oh no, Stephen and Daniel have quit #Gogglebox. One of my favourite couples on the show.’

Stephen accompanied the statement with a video, where the couple addressed fans directly ‘to say thank you for all your love and support over the years.'

‘It really has meant a lot,’ Stephen continued. ‘We just wanted to do this video just to say thank you to you guys.’ Daniel blew a kiss at the camera, before his partner stressed that if viewers get ‘withdrawal symptoms’, then ‘we are available on Netflix' adding 'Come to the salon, come and get your hair cut.'

He signed off acknowledging 'it's been an absolute ride and absolute pleasure' before encouraging fans to watch the new series of Gogglebox.

Fans of the show aren't the only ones who are sad to see the couple go. Izzi Warner, who has appeared on Gogglebox with her sister since 2015, commented ‘Gonna miss you both.’ Co-stars Simon and Jane Minty also shared a message on Stephen's post. 'So sorry to hear this, Jane and I will miss you,' they wrote. 'Watching how you did it was super helpful to us newbies.'

Even Loose Women star Ruth Langsford shared her disappointment. ‘Nooooooo!!’ she wrote. ‘You must do what’s best for you both but I will miss you SO much… and the dogs!’

In Gogglebox terms, Stephen is basically sofa royalty. He first joined the show in 2013 with his former partner Chris Steed, where they became known for their witty takes on TV. Chris left the show in 2018 after the couple split, after which Stephen's mum Pat joined her son on the sofa. In 2019, Daniel was made a permanent cast member. And need we mention the couples adorable dogs - poodles Babs, Princess and Betsey Boo - who became regulars on the sofa.

Studio Lambert and Channel 4 released a statement after the pair announced their departure from the show.

'After a brilliant and illustrious time on Gogglebox, Stephen and Daniel have decided that now is the right time to explore life beyond the sofa and leave the show,' the statement read.

'As one of the original Goggleboxers, Stephen has entertained the nation with his hilarious quips since the show first started in 2013, sharing his opinions on the best and biggest TV events of the last ten years. We would like to thank him and Daniel for being utterly brilliant contributors to the show, and we wish them well with their future projects.'