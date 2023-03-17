Shock As Chris Brown Grabs Love Island Star By The Throat

by Charley Ross |

Chris Brown has sparked shock after grabbing Love Island star Natalia Zoppa by the throat while performing a lap dance on her at his Manchester live show.

During the lap dance, which has become a staple part of his performances, Brown wrapped his hands around Zoppa's neck before grinding her.

Fans have suggested that Zoppa does not look comfortable and that the footage is 'unpleasant to watch'.

One tweeted: 'She may be a Love Island star but she doesn't look comfortable with it. Why do women pay to go and watch him?'

Another posted: 'This is so unpleasant to watch. Even the fact that she’s on a stage with him doesn’t stop her obvious discomfort - as she puts her hand up to his as it encircles her throat.'

'Maybe I should mind my own business but, why would you want Chris Brown of all people putting his hands on your throat after what he did to Rihanna,' one posted, while another user tweeted this morning: 'How is Chris Brown not in jail'.

Zoppa has not confirmed her discomfort, only that she was disappointed she didn't manage to get any pictures of the dance.

This comes after fans criticised singer Chloe Bailey for collaborating with Brown, due to his history of violence against women, including his highly-publicised violent attack of Rihanna in 2009.

The Internet was divided over the issue, with some accusing critics of 'bullying' Bailey for choosing to work with Brown, while another responded: 'The only person I’m "bullying" is Chris brown. You know the person with a continuous history of violence against women, and how just because Rihanna forgave him doesn’t mean the other women have.'

Meanwhile, others argued that we should be moving on from criticism of Brown’s actions, with one fan tweeting: 'If rihanna forgave him I’m not sure why y’all feel like the entire world should still be holding a grudge.'

Has Chris Brown spoken out about his actions?

No, not as of yet, but he may not take kindly to criticism, as last month he posted a series of angry comments against continued criticisms for attacking Rihanna.

He posted: 'If yall still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17 year old please kiss my whole entire a * * !

'I'm f * * * ing 33! Im so tired of yall running wit this narrative..'

He also called critics of his behaviour 'weird' if they called his behaviour out, but were watching celebrity couple Blueface and Chrisean’s videos accusing each other of domestic violence.

'You weird a * * n * * * * s are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f * * * out each other in front the world.

'But thats OK? It's entertainment? All yall can suck my d * * * disrespectfully,' he wrote.

Brown then took issue with 'cancel culture' and 'fake love', advising critics to 'stay out my way'. He also shared pictures of white men who had faced assault allegations like he had – such as Charlie Sheen, Mel Gibson and Ozzy Osbourne – suggesting a double standard.

'Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women, beat the f * * * out their wives, giving b * * * * * * AIDS,' he posted.

'Oh. That's right.. they are your buddies 😏. No more fake love from me.. Stay out my way or get ran over simple as that!'