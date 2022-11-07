What’s All The Drama Between Selena Gomez And Her Former BFF Kidney Donor?

You’d think that donating a kidney to someone would ensure at least a quick shoutout in the release of their documentary…

Yep, Francia Raisa- who you may recognise from How I Met Your Father - was left shocked when her former BFF Selena Gomez said that her only Hollywood friend was Taylor Swift in her documentary ‘My Mind & Me’.

Selena’s exact words were, ‘I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor.’

And Francia wasn’t happy about it and later commented under an Instagram post bearing the quote saying, ‘Interesting.’ She has since deleted the comment.

Selena Gomez suffers from Lupus which is an autoimmune disease that affects the skin, joints, and kidneys. Essentially instead of warding off infection, a Lupus sufferer’s body attacks the healthy tissues in the body.

Symptoms of Lupus include joint and muscle pain as well as extreme tiredness, but if a body’s organ is attacked too much then it stops working, as happened with Selena.

In 2017, Selena’s friend of 10 years, Francia donated one of her working kidneys to Selena after finding out that she needed one.

Speaking to W Magazine about that decision Francia revealed, ‘ [ Selena ] was asking me about my day and she grabbed a water bottle out of the fridge and tried to open it and couldn’t. Then she threw it on the floor, and she fell to the floor and started crying. I was like, “What is wrong with you?”

‘She said, “I need a new kidney. I don’t know what I’m going to do, the waitlist is seven to ten years.” And it just came out of me, and I said, “I’ll get tested.” I called her assistant behind her back to get the information, and that’s how the process started.’

For her part, Selena was incredibly grateful to her friend of over ten years and shared an Instagram tribute to her after the surgery in which she said, ‘I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.’

The post continued, ‘I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood, but progress is being made.’