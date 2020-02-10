Sean Paul Gets Busy With The Love Island Villa

by Grazia |

What could soften the blow of being dumped on national television in front of thousands? Sean Paul, of course. Last night, the rapper joined the ‘mugged off’ Shaughna Phillips (who was left single after Callum jones coupled up with new contestant Molly Smith) and the other Love island contestants for an exclusive set.

After Shaughna received a text which read ‘it’s time to get busy,’, the Islanders raced out to meet the rapper, who was waiting for them in the garden. The set included a mix of both old and new hits from the singer, including his latest hit ‘Calling On Me’ which features Tove Lo.

Twitter users were left a little disappointed however that the set only lasted a few minutes long. ‘Sean Paul really said ‘Shake That Thing’ 3 times then left huh,’ one wrote, while another lambasted his set list: ‘so they send Sean Paul in and he doesn’t even sing temperature?’.

The international star told ITV ahead of his live performance in Cape Town that he wanted to take the islanders’ minds of the drama: 'I’m just hoping the Islanders get loose and have a great time! There’s already been so much drama, I just wanna create a relaxed vibe and take their minds off it.'

Echoing so many of us, he added that his favourite contestant is Shaughna. ‘I love that she’s real and loyal, even when Callum dissed her, she never flip up’.

After a whirlwind of a week for the outspoken 25-year-old, a party was definitely needed to help take her mind off the recoupling between Molly and Callum.

Shaughna has become a fan-favourite for her brilliant one-liners, no-nonsense attitude, and especially for her sassy comeback to Callum when he returned arm-in-arm with Molly.

