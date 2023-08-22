Rihanna Doesn’t Owe Us A Pregnancy Or Birth Announcement

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their second child into the world. Who doesn’t love some good news?

TMZ has reported that the singer gave birth earlier this month on 3 August to a boy, with a name beginning with an R. Rihanna has not responded to these reports – most likely because she’s incredibly busy with motherhood and everything that comes with it.

While congratulations seem to be in order if these reports are true, there is an intense undertone to the way this story has been reported. Many outlets, including TMZ, have stated that Rihanna ‘secretly’ gave birth to her child. This feels uncomfortable to read, for quite a few reasons. It suggests a possessiveness over a woman’s body, pregnancy and birthing experience – the fact that she has chosen not to announce anything about this part of her life does not mean it’s a ‘secret’ being kept from her fans and the world.

Rihanna has not given birth ‘in secret’, she’s merely living her life on her own terms and not documenting her every move to the world.

Of course, some may argue that a precedent was set with the singer’s iconic pregnancy announcement at the Super Bowl back in February. Her performance at the halftime show – a historical moment in itself – went down in history as one of the most incredible pregnancy reveals ever, with the memory of her cradling her belly in a red silk Loewe catsuit living in our minds rent free.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Let’s also not forget the moment she announced her first pregnancy as well, walking the snowy streets of New York with A$AP Rocky in a vintage Chanel puffer coat and a completely exposed bump.

During both of her pregnancies, Rihanna set the bar high when it came to maternity fashion, from naked dresses to hipster trousers and belly-baring crop tops. She’s had all us obsessed with her amazing eye when it comes to owning the beauty of her pregnant body and using clothes to accentuate and celebrate it.

But whatever precious moments – both fashion-related and personal – that she chose to share with us, this doesn’t mean we are privy to all other moments that follow.

It seems that due to Rihanna’s high profile lifestyle, fans and the media automatically expect the same amount of access and updates about her personal life and pregnancy day to day. Just because she chose to reveal her pregnancy one way doesn’t mean that was what we were owed as fans, and if she chooses not to announce the birth of her child – that’s completely her choice too.

Credit: Getty images

Any new mother experiences a shift in priorities and undoubtedly experiences all kinds of overwhelm. We shouldn’t presume that updating the public is anywhere near top of Rihanna’s to-do list right now, and that’s OK.

Just because celebrities like Rihanna have opted for their professional life to be in the spotlight, it is still at their discretion to decide what elements of their personal life go public. It’s an indication of our unhealthy relationship with showbiz culture that we assume we’re privy to all elements of someone’s most private moments, just because of the nature of their job.