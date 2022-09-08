  1. Home
50 Vintage Photos Of Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip

The pair were married for over 70 years.

by Bonnie McLaren |
Posted

As the news settles across the nation that Queen Elizabeth has died, many minds will turn to her 73-year-long marriage with Prince Philip.

When her husband died, Buckingham Palace said that the Queen had lost her 'beloved husband', adding: 'It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.'

We look back at a their marriage in 50 beautiful pictures.

1 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Waving from Buckingham Palace, July 1947

prince philip elizabeth engagement announcement
2 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

The couple officially announce their engagement at Buckingham Palace, July 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
3 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

After the engagement announcement, November 1947

prince philip elizabeth engagement announcement
4 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Elizabeth and Philip after announcing their engagement, July 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
5 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Princess Elizabeth poses with her family and fiance ahead of her marriage, 1947

prince philip elizabeth engagement announcement
6 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Photographed at Buckingham Palace shortly before their wedding, 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
7 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Arriving at the Royal Variety Performance, November 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
8 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Arriving at the Armistice Day service, November 1947

prince philip elizabeth wedding
9 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

The couple were married at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947

prince philip elizabeth wedding
10 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Posing for official photos at the Palace after their wedding, November 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
11 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the wedding, November 1947

queen prince philip honeymoon
12 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Honeymooning at Broadlands House, home to Philip's Uncle, November 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
13 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Playing with a corgi while on honeymoon, November 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
14 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Admiring wedding photos while honeymooning, November 1947

queen prince philip honeymoon
15 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Enjoying a walk on their honeymoon at Broadlands House in Hampshire, November 1947

queen prince philip honeymoon
16 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Arriving in Malta (where Philip was stationed with the Royal Navy) for the second part of their honeymoon, 1947

prince philip queen elizabeth
17 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Attending a charity ball at the Dorchester Hotel, 1948

prince philip queen elizabeth
18 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

On board the 'Pamir,' March 1948

prince philip queen elizabeth
19 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Prince Philip receives the Freedom of the City of London, 1948

prince philip queen elizabeth
20 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Visiting the Arc de Triomphe, May 1948

prince philip queen elizabeth
21 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Attending the Royal Horse Show at Windsor, May 1949

queen 1949 prince philip
22 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Arriving at the wedding of the Earl of Harewood and Marion Stein, 1949

prince philip queen elizabeth
23 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Posing with newborn Charles, July 1949

Princess Anne christening
24 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

After Princess Anne's christening, 1950

prince philip queen elizabeth
25 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Walking in the grounds of Clarence House, August 1951

queen elizabeth prince philip family portrait
26 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

A family portrait session with the young Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, 1951

prince philip queen elizabeth
27 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

A photoshoot with the family, August 1951

prince philip queen elizabeth
28 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Visiting the Festival of Britain, 1951

prince philip queen elizabeth
29 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Royal tour of Quebec, 1951

prince philip queen elizabeth
30 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Enjoying a barn dance in Ottowa, 1951

royal family balmoral
31 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Photographed outside Balmoral, September 1952

Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip coronation
32 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

A candid shot with Princess Anne and Prince Charles, 1951

royal family portrait 1952
33 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Photographed with the children at Balmoral, September 1952

Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip coronation
34 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Leaving Westminster Abbey in an ornate carriage following Elizabeth's coronation, June 1953

Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip coronation
35 of 50

Waving to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following Elizabeth's coronation, June 1953

Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip
36 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Elizabeth poses for official photos with Philip following her coronation

prince philip queen elizabeth
37 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Visiting Northern Ireland on the Coronation Tour, 1953

Queen with camera
38 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Photographing the arrival of an escort ship while en route to Fiji during the Coronation Tour, 1953

prince philip queen elizabeth
39 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Visiting Bermuda, November 1953

queen philip balmoral
40 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Overseeing the children and two ponies in the grounds of Balmoral, August 1955

queen philip balmoral
41 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Playing with corgis in the grounds of Balmoral, August 1955

prince philip queen nigeria
42 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

A trip to Nigeria, 1956

queen official portrait 1958
43 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Posing for photographs at Buckingham Palace, December 1958

official royal portrait 1958
44 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Posing for photographs at Buckingham Palace, December 1958

queen corgis
45 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

The Queen and Prince Philip with corgis at Windsor Castle, 1959

prince philip queen elizabeth john jackie kennedy
46 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

John and Jackie Kennedy visit Buckingham Palace, 1960

queen elizabeth prince philip kennedys
47 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

John and Jackie Kennedy visit Buckingham Palace, 1960

queen elizabeth prince philip
48 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Leaving Manchester by train, May 1961

prince philip queen elizabeth
49 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Presenting Bobby Moore with the World Cup trophy, 1966

prince philip queen elizabeth
50 of 50
CREDIT: Getty

Flying back from Yorkshire, filmed for a BBC and ITV documentary

READ MORE: A New Portrait Celebrates The Queen And Prince Philip's 70th Wedding Anniversary

