50 Vintage Photos Of Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip

As the news settles across the nation that Queen Elizabeth has died, many minds will turn to her 73-year-long marriage with Prince Philip.
When her husband died, Buckingham Palace said that the Queen had lost her 'beloved husband', adding: 'It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.'
We look back at a their marriage in 50 beautiful pictures.
Waving from Buckingham Palace, July 1947
The couple officially announce their engagement at Buckingham Palace, July 1947
After the engagement announcement, November 1947
Elizabeth and Philip after announcing their engagement, July 1947
Princess Elizabeth poses with her family and fiance ahead of her marriage, 1947
Photographed at Buckingham Palace shortly before their wedding, 1947
Arriving at the Royal Variety Performance, November 1947
Arriving at the Armistice Day service, November 1947
The couple were married at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947
Posing for official photos at the Palace after their wedding, November 1947
Waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the wedding, November 1947
Honeymooning at Broadlands House, home to Philip's Uncle, November 1947
Playing with a corgi while on honeymoon, November 1947
Admiring wedding photos while honeymooning, November 1947
Enjoying a walk on their honeymoon at Broadlands House in Hampshire, November 1947
Arriving in Malta (where Philip was stationed with the Royal Navy) for the second part of their honeymoon, 1947
Attending a charity ball at the Dorchester Hotel, 1948
On board the 'Pamir,' March 1948
Prince Philip receives the Freedom of the City of London, 1948
Visiting the Arc de Triomphe, May 1948
Attending the Royal Horse Show at Windsor, May 1949
Arriving at the wedding of the Earl of Harewood and Marion Stein, 1949
Posing with newborn Charles, July 1949
After Princess Anne's christening, 1950
Walking in the grounds of Clarence House, August 1951
A family portrait session with the young Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, 1951
A photoshoot with the family, August 1951
Visiting the Festival of Britain, 1951
Royal tour of Quebec, 1951
Enjoying a barn dance in Ottowa, 1951
Photographed outside Balmoral, September 1952
A candid shot with Princess Anne and Prince Charles, 1951
Photographed with the children at Balmoral, September 1952
Leaving Westminster Abbey in an ornate carriage following Elizabeth's coronation, June 1953
Waving to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following Elizabeth's coronation, June 1953
Elizabeth poses for official photos with Philip following her coronation
Visiting Northern Ireland on the Coronation Tour, 1953
Photographing the arrival of an escort ship while en route to Fiji during the Coronation Tour, 1953
Visiting Bermuda, November 1953
Overseeing the children and two ponies in the grounds of Balmoral, August 1955
Playing with corgis in the grounds of Balmoral, August 1955
A trip to Nigeria, 1956
Posing for photographs at Buckingham Palace, December 1958
The Queen and Prince Philip with corgis at Windsor Castle, 1959
John and Jackie Kennedy visit Buckingham Palace, 1960
Leaving Manchester by train, May 1961
Presenting Bobby Moore with the World Cup trophy, 1966
Flying back from Yorkshire, filmed for a BBC and ITV documentary
