50 Vintage Photos Of Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip

As the news settles across the nation that Queen Elizabeth has died, many minds will turn to her 73-year-long marriage with Prince Philip.

When her husband died, Buckingham Palace said that the Queen had lost her 'beloved husband', adding: 'It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.'