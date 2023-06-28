Human Ashes And A Wheel Of Brie: All The Weird Things Pink’s Been Given On Stage

She may be one of the world’s best-selling artists with three Grammy Awards to her name, but Pink proved that she’s as down to earth as the rest of us after being delighted by a fan’s gift of a huge wheel of brie.

The audience member gave the So What hitmaker the large wheel of Brie De Meaux whilst she was performing at the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert on Saturday and clearly pleased with the gift, Pink – whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart – held the cheese close, before flaunting it to the viewers on the other side of the stage.

She then showed her appreciation, mouthing 'I love you' at the fan.

But that wasn’t the only 'present' thrown to the singer during her set as amongst the numerous teddy bears, flowers and artwork, Pink was thrown a pouch which she soon discovered contained a member of the audience’s mum’s remains.

We’re assuming they were a massive fan…

Asking, ‘Is this your mum?’ and finding out that it was, Pink said, ‘I don’t know how to feel about this’ before gently placing the ashes back down and continuing with her rendition of Just Like a Pill.

She later added, ‘I have to say that was a first!’