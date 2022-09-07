People Are Calling Out Boohoo’s ‘Sustainability Ambassador’ Kourtney Kardashian

Hell hath no fury like the internet getting its daily whiff of hypocrisy.

Sure enough, the appointment of Kourtney Kardashian, she of America’s foremost influencer dynasty, to UK fast-fashion giant Boohoo’s post of ‘sustainability ambassador’ has created uproar.

‘When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet,’ said KK, formally known as Kourtney Kardashian Barker after she and Travis Barker tied the knot in Italy this year (and Vegas, and Santa Barbara)

‘Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line. It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part.’

But not everyone is buying the ‘journey’ that both KK and boohoo’s Kamani family claim to be taking.

Boohoo has long been accused of promoting overconsumption and outright failing to engage in sustainability practices.

The brand was named alongside Missguided as two of the least sustainable fashion brands in the UK in a 2019 report published by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC).

The EAC’s report was part of the government’s inquiry into the fast fashion industry.

Three years later, the brand’s head of quality assurance, Hannah Williamson, and product sustainability manager, Lianne Pemberton, said during a fashion conference in April this year that the company’s sustainability strategy is ‘in its infancy’.

Critics of Kardashian and Boohoo’s new partnership branded it ‘a joke’ and ‘bulls * * * ’.

‘Kourtney Kardashian as Boohoo’s sustainability ambassador. Biggest load of bs – surely even ultra fast fashion stans don’t buy this utter BS?’ one person tweeted.

Another added: ‘Are we being punked? Adding Kourtney becoming Boohoo’s ‘sustainability ambassador’ to my running list of things that feel dystopian in 2022.’

A third said: ‘Is Kourtney Kardashian having a laugh?’