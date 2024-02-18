Who Is Paul Mescal’s Sister And BAFTAs Date Nell Mescal?

There are literally thousands (if not millions) of people who would love to be Paul Mescal’s date, let alone his date to a big event like the 2024 EE BAFTAs. Sadly, for all of the Normal People actor’s fans, Paul didn’t attend the ceremony alone and walked the red carpet with a stunning woman on his arm: his sister Nell Mescal.

If Nell’s Instagram is anything to go by, and of course the fact that he picked her as his date for the evening, Paul and his sister are incredibly close and regularly support each other’s careers and achievements.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 2024 EE BAFTAs, after she was asked how it felt to be the favourite sibling, Nell told Grazia, 'We all get our fair share of getting to come, but I definitely am the favourite child! I'm so proud of [Paul]. He's just the coolest ever, I love him ever much.'

And it looks like the Mescal family could be set to expand even further after Nell admitted that she was also a big fan of Paul's All Of Us Strangers co-star Andrew Scott saying, 'I just love him so much. He's genuinely the nicest person that you will ever meet. If you ever meet him, give him a big hug because he's the best.'

This isn’t actually the first time that Paul Mescal has brought a family member to a big awards ceremony. Last year the Hollywood heartthrob attended the 2023 Academy Awards with his mum Dearbhla.

It turns out that as well as being Paul Mescal’s little sister, Nell is actually a pretty cool individual in her own right so here’s everything you need to about Nell Mescal.

Paul and Nell Mescal at the 2024 EE BAFTAs ©Getty

Who is Nell Mescal?

Nell is a singer-songwriter who releases indie pop/ indie folk music under the label Q Prime Management.

Her well-received debut single Crash came in 2020 and since then Nell’s star has been on the rise with both Jennifer Garner and James Bay calling themselves fans of her music.

In 2021, Nell supported singer (and Paul Mescal’s rumoured ex-fiancée) Phoebe Bridgers, and before opening for Phoebe Green’s UK tour the following year.

As well as Crash, Nell’s biggest song is probably her single Homesick, released last year, or her first single of 2024: Killing Time.

In May 2024, Nell is set to release her debut EP Can I Miss it for a Minute? and to say that we’re excited is an understatement.

Does Nell Mescal have any other siblings besides Paul?

Whilst Paul is the oldest of the Mescal siblings and Nell is the youngest, the pair have another sibling in between them called Donnacha Mescal.

Who is Donnacha Mescal?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Donnacha has decided to pursue a career out of the spotlight and currently works as a recruiter over in New York.

How old is Nell Mescal?

Born 30 April 2003 – making her a Taurus - Nell is 20 years old.

Where does Nell Mescal live?

Hailing from Maynooth in Kildare, Ireland, when Nell isn’t touring the UK with her music, she lives in North London.

Prior to moving to the city like her big brother Paul, Nell spent three months in Brighton.

Does Nell Mescal have Instagram?

You can follow Nell on Instagram @nellmescal. She’s already shared a few behind-the-scenes pics from the BAFTAs.

Does Nell Mescal have TikTok?

You can join Nell’s 55k followers on TikTok @nellmescal. She’s posted a funny video of the family lip syncing to a track as the get ready for the BAFTAs.