How Much Do Contestants On Naked Attraction Get Paid?

British TV can be fully wild sometimes. But, without a doubt, the wildest show of all is Naked Attraction.

You know, the show we can't help watching, even though we know we really, really shouldn't. Despite having been on air since 2016, somehow, the programme always manages to find people willing to get their kit off in front of the whole nation.

Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson

Look, we get it. If there's a big pay check involved then, maybe we could see why so many people are willing to appear on Naked Attraction.

But it turns out there isn't... Unless you don't actually end up appearing on the show, apparently.

'You don't get paid if you're on the show,' Edinburgh-based Gavin, a former contestant who appeared on the show back in 2017, revealed. 'If you're on standby and you don't appear on the show then you get paid £75 for being in the room.' Is it worth it? We don't know.

Unsurprisingly, if you want to audition for the show, then you also have to take your clothes off.

Talking about the audition process itself he explained, 'I went down to Newcastle, sat down and chatted with a camerawoman and a male interviewee. Then they said "Can you take your clothes off now and pitch yourself to us?" It lasted about 45 minutes. It wasn't so awkward, they made me feel at ease.'

'It was all very good fun, good banter. It's sort of what you get in a football dressing room, everyone taking the piss out of themselves. Most of the people who appear on the show are quite like-minded.'

Melissa - who appeared on the iconic show in 2019 - confirmed Gavin's claims and admitted that contestants definitely only appear on Naked Attraction for the experience, rather than the pay out.

In an interview with Metro in 2021 she said, 'You don’t get paid for the show, you only get paid for expenses and for taking days off work. I got almost £500, but I only really wanted to go on it for the experience.

'I was a reserve at first so I was there for three full days. For the days you’re not used they pay you £75.'