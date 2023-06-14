Miriam Margolyes Is Defying Stereotypes Aged 82 – And It’s An Absolute Joy To See

by Charley Ross |

Sitting comfortably in the ranks of empowering women of a certain age – think Jane Fonda, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton – is actor Miriam Margolyes. She's just graced the cover of Vogue, posing naked Calendar Girls-style as part of a shoot honouring the LGBTQIA+ community – and her commitment to smashing every stereotype in sight is a treat to us all.

Speaking to British Vogue for the publication’s Pride issue, Miriam has much to say on her queer identity, and the creative benefits it brings. She also was unafraid to shed light on elements of the community that she found ‘boring’, which may shock some but also feeds into her lack of fear to speak her mind, a characteristic that we should all be channelling.

‘I think gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional, we are a group slightly apart. It gives us an edge. We’re good artists, we’re good musicians. And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything,’ she said.

Photographer: Tim Walker

She has also been open about the relationship dynamics with her partner of 54 years, Heather, who lives in Amsterdam. The couple have never cohabitated, finding a rhythm that works for them – yet another example of Miriam defying pressures from society and prioritising what works for her personally. She credits queer people’s ability to be a bit more flexible and creative with what they’d like their relationship to look like.

We also love how liberal, loving and frank she is about her own body, whether it’s advocating masturbation at any opportunity, breaking wind on national television or speaking openly on The Real Marigold Hotel about her need to carry toilet paper with her when she travels.

‘You’ve either got to be prepared or have a very tough sphincter, and I don’t know that I have,' she said. Legend.

Her podcast style audiobook Growing Old Disgracefully also explores the journeys you can take at any time in life, rejecting the idea that you have to have had all your adventures in your youth. Miriam spoke to a body builder, a dominatrix and a gamer to shed light on ways to live your life to the fullest, whatever your age.

It’s worth recognising that at every turn, Miriam is telling stories – whether it’s hers or others – that empower others and challenge what we expect from certain age groups, sexualities and our bodies.

She speaks in her Vogue interview of the responsibility she feels to lessen other people’s fears insecurities by creating a space where thy can feel more relaxed and at ease with themselves.

‘It’s a strong position if you’re not afraid to be who you are,’ Miriam says, simultaneously setting an example of self-acceptance for others and creating a space for people to explore who they are.