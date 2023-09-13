She first came to fame playing Eleven in the hit TV series Stranger Things - and with a makeup brand and debut book under her belt, Millie Bobbie Brown's career has gone from strength to strength.

Desperate to know more about the star? Here's everything you need to know about Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown, May 2023. Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

Who is Millie Bobby Brown?

Millie Bobby Brown is a British actress, best known for her roles as Eleven in Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, as well as Enola in Sherlock spin-off Enola Holmes (which she produced alongside her older sister.)

Her role as Eleven saw her earn an impressive Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress at the age of 13, and she currently holds the record for the youngest person to ever feature on the prestigious TIME 100 list.

How old is Millie Bobby Brown?

Millie was born 19th February 2004, making her 19 years old. FYI, this also makes her a Pisces.

Where is Millie Bobby Brown from?

Born in Marbella, Andalusia, Spain, Millie spent her childhood moving around the world. Her family left Spain to move to Bournemouth, Dorset, when Millie was just four years old, and then relocated to Orlando, Florida, four years later.

Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo in 2016. Credit: Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Once settled in America, this was where Millie caught the acting bug - with the future star attending acting workshops every Saturday, before being spotted by a top Hollywood scout. According to Millie's parents, the scout told them that their young daughter 'had instincts you cannot teach.'

After hearing the news, the Brown family packed up and moved from Orlando to Los Angeles - with Millie landing a Hollywood agent within a week.

Who are Millie Bobby Brown's parents?

Millie was born to Kelly and Robert Brown, the third of the couples four children. The star has an older sister Paige, 28, an older brother Charlie, 20, and younger sister Ava, 11.

In a 2020 interview the actress spoke about her tight-knit family, saying 'I love hanging out with my family, they are just the coolest people, they're like my friends. I loved being home.'

Millie with her dad, Robert Brown, and her sister, Paige Brown, in 2022. Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

The star also spoke about moving as a young child and being homeschooled, saying 'I always thought to myself, "I'm losing out on friendships and school." But do you know what? I’m not, because I love my family. I love being home-schooled because it gets me to be like having that job that I’ve always wanted.'

Is Millie Bobby Brown in a relationship?

In April 2023, Millie announced to the world that she was engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. Clearly a Swiftie, the star debuted her dazzling ring alongside the caption 'I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.'

The couple have been together since late 2021, after meeting on social media. Opening up about their relationship, Millie told Wired, 'We met on Instagram, the good old Instagram, and we were friends for a bit. And then... what can I say?'

Fun fact: her engagement ring is actually one of her mum's! Millie revealed, 'I've always loved that ring, it's always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal.'

How tall is Millie Bobby Brown?

The star has never confirmed her height, but it's widely reported that Millie sits around 5ft 4in.

Is Millie Bobby Brown deaf?

Millie was born with partial loss of hearing in one of her ears, with her hearing gradually fading away completely on that side over the years.

But although Millie can't necessarily hear herself fully when she's singing or acting, the star never let it hold her back. Opening up to Variety about never letting her hearing impairment impact her career, she said 'If you like to do it, if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No one should stop you.'

Does Millie Bobby Brown have a makeup line?

After conquering the acting world, it only made sense for Millie to branch out into some Gen Z focused beauty. The star's makeup and skincare line, Florence by Mills, is already a household brand - being sold in popular retailers such as Boots and ASOS. Describing itself as 'vegan, clean skincare and beauty,' the brand is named after her grandmother, Florence.

Talking about her motivation to launch the brand, Millie explained 'I don't know anything about beauty and skin care. That's why I created this. I'm going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes - things that are so important for your skin, but we don't know because we're young.'

Is Millie Bobby Brown an author?

As if being a business mogul wasn't enough, Millie has now branched out and added author to her CV. Her debut book, titled 'Nineteen Steps', was released this month. Based on real-life events from her own family history, Millie's novel is set in 1940's London, described as 'a sweeping and evocative tale of star-crossed love and tangled secrets in wartime.'

Did Millie Bobby Brown use a ghostwriter?

Although based on some personal family folklore, Millie worked with a ghostwriter for 'Nineteen Steps.' In a blog post, ghostwriter Kathleen McGurl appeared to confirm that she collaborated with Millie on the project, saying the actress sent her lots of ideas and research via WhatsApp.

What is Millie Bobby Brown's net worth?