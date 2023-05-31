Is This The Return Of Meghan The Influencer?

by Charley Ross |

Meghan Markle could be the Internet’s most sought-after influencer by the end of the year, with the expected return of her lifestyle blog The Tig.

Rumours first started swelling that the site could be making a return when she recently filed new paperwork with the US Trademark and Patent Office. Many have speculated whether she’d be looking to take on Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle empire, Goop and Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘guide to living your best life’ Poosh.

Reports say that the first iteration of The Tig earned Meghan around £65,000 a year, but that The Tig 2.0 could bring in way more than that, not least due to the amount of notoriety she has garnered since 2018.

Experts have found that the Duchess of Sussex could earn up to £24.2k per sponsored post on Instagram, and could cover their expenses with just 27 posts a year.

These calculations were made using the stats of Harry and Meghan’s Instagram account @sussexroyal, which has 9.4 million followers and a 5.82% engagement rate.

The Tig 1.0 – which was shut down shortly after Harry and Meghan got engaged – often centred around advice and recipes as well as Meghan’s own ruminations on self-love and her friendships. Her last post was all about her 2018 New Year’s resolutions, which included ‘approach life playfully’ and ‘leave room for magic'.

There has been much speculation as to what topics Meghan would cover now, with many assuming she would incorporate parenting thoughts and advice into her work now, as she has since become a mum to son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

The couple have expanded their horizons when it comes to business opportunities after their exit from Royal duties meant that their spending is no longer being covered by King Charles III, through the Duchy of Cornwall.

Meghan and Harry signed an £18 million deal with Spotify to launch their first podcast series back in 2020, as well as releasing various Netflix documentaries around their experiences. Not to mention Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which was published in 2022 to much outrage due to the revelations he made about other members of the Royal Family.

The Prince is rumoured to have made at least £16 million from Spare, which became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time earlier this year.