Matt LeBlanc Shares Tribute To Matthew Perry: ‘It Is With A Heavy Heart I Say Goodbye’

Matt LeBlanc has paid an emotional tribute to his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who died on 28 October aged 54.

The actor - who played Joey Tribbiani alongside Matthew as Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom - shared a carousel of photos from their time on the show, including an image of the six friends (additionally Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer) hugging.

The tribute read in full, 'Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.

'It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

'Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.'

The post did not take long to reach one million likes and the world rushed to send their condolences to Matt LeBlanc.

'I am so crying right now... But thank you for writing this,' wrote one devastated fan. A second penned, 'Feels like a personal loss can’t even imagine the pain the cast members must be going through.'

Matt's post comes after the Friends stars issued a joint statement following news of Matthew's death.

'We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,' the five actors wrote. 'We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.'

TMZ reported last month that Matthew died after drowning at his Los Angeles home. Law enforcement sources told the outlet there were no drugs found at the scene and there we no signs of foul play.