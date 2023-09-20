Lucy Watson Shares News Of ‘Miracle’ Pregnancy

Former Made in Chelsea icon, Lucy Watson, 32, has announced the happy news that she and her husband James Dunmore are expecting their first child together.

Sharing the news on Instagram with her 1.1 million followers, she posted a picture of the couple holding her baby bump with the caption 'our little miracle'. The news comes a week after they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Lucy's caption seems to suggest that she and James may have found getting pregnant difficult. Last year, after taking some time off social media, Lucy Watson did a Q&A on her stories and several fans asked if she was okay. She responded by writing, 'A lot of people are saying this and it makes me sad that people feel like I'm being distant on here or that I'm not ok. I am very happy in my life and so so grateful for where I'm at.

'But I'm also going through some personal stuff right now that I can't share and maybe it's meant that I'm holding back a bit with my content. I have been going live, sporadically, once a week on tiktok & I've been loving connecting with you all on there.'

Lucy's sister Tiff shared news of a miscarriage on Made in Chelsea in 2022, which prompted a lot of praise and support from people who have gone through a similar experience. She welcomed her first child, a son named Jude McGeehan, with her husband Cameron in June. Tiff was quick to comment on her sister's post, writing 'I'm so happy and excited. Can't wait. Love you both so much'.

Lucy and James first met on Made in Chelsea in 2015 and formed an instant connection. They decided to leave the show as they felt it was having a negative impact on their relationship. Speaking on Jamie Laing's 'Private Parts' podcast earlier this year, Lucy said, '[Me and James] were arguing more during that time and I was like "this is going to make us argue" and then I realised you can't really be in a happy relationship on that show. At that point I was quite serious with James so I was like 'actually I value this more'.

Before adding that, 'the controlling side of [the show] where you couldn't do other work really annoyed me because I really wanted to do loads more.'

The couple have been together for eight years and Lucy has often faced inappropriate comments and questions on social media from fans asking if she was pregnant. In 2020, she hit back at a fan asking if she was pregnant under a photo of her in a bikini. She wrote, 'It is not and will never be socially acceptable to ask someone if they are pregnant, whether you know them or not. You are basically telling that person they look bigger. Please stop.'