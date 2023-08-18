Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney’s Relationship Timeline

In 2019 Hollywood powerhouse Jennifer Lawrence married Cooke Maroney, having previously been linked to Nicholas Hoult, Chris Martin, Liam Hemsworth and Darren Aronofsky.

Here's everything we know about their love story...

Who is Cooke Maroney?

Cooke Maroney is an art dealer based in New York. He is 39 years old and is originally from Vermont in the US.

When did Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney meet?

Reports say Jennifer and Cooke were introduced by a mutual friend in 2018. And things moved pretty quickly with the couple announcing their engagement in February the following year. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her then-fiancé Jennifer explained that, ‘I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever.

‘Fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favourite person on the planet, you’re like: “You can’t leave”.’ Hooray!'

When did Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney get married?

The Oscar-winning actress tied the knot with Cooke in October 2019, and the guest list was packed with A-listers, as one might imagine. The couple said their vows in front of 150 friends including, Cameron Diaz, Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Sienna Miller and Kris Jenner. To keep everyone's privacy in tact, the couple reportedly banned phones from the ceremony.

It's been reported that Lawrence wore Dior for the ceremony and that the Big Day - organised by celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed - had an autumnal theme, with carved seasonal vegetables and vintage utensils. Guests were said to were treated to cod beignet canapés followed by wood-roast fish before finishing the meal with fire-baked sourdough bread pudding and homemade s’mores.

Where was Jennifer Lawrence's wedding?

Maroney and Lawrence picked the historic Belcourt of Newport mansion for their venue. Built in the 19th century, the mansion reportedly fell derelict before hosting ghost and murder mystery tours. When it was purchased by current owner Carolyn Rafaelian in 2012, she undertook some serious spiritual cleansing on her new property. Speaking to the Times in 2013, Rafaelian said ‘There were energies and entities, some not pleasant. I had a shaman perform ceremonies. We did a major cleansing, energy-wise. There was a lot of heaviness, but we took care of that. Now the house has a different vibration.’

Do Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney have kids?

In 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together – a baby boy called Ty. He is reportedly named after the legendary painter Cy Twombly.