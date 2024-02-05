Here’s What Kelly Osbourne Has Said About Her Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne's appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards has triggered a resurgence in the online conversation about her weight loss.

The TV personality - who attended the major music awards with her partner, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson - has not shied away from opening up about body image and her weight loss journey, particularly when she fell pregnant and became a mum to son Sidney in 2022.

But as Kelly's weight loss continues to attract search, what has the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne said about Ozempic, the drug prolific among the celebrity world for its controversial weight loss effects?

Kelly Osbourne Grammys weight loss ©Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Is Kelly Osbourne's weight loss because of Ozempic?

Ozempic is a medicine for adults with Type 2 diabetes, prescribed to manage blood glucose levels. However, its weight-loss capabilities have seen an increase in the number of people turning to the injection for shedding the pounds, as it can cause weight loss due to its effects on reducing your appetite and slowing down the movement in your gut.

During an interview with E! News in September, Kelly discussed how her body confidence was impacted when she fell pregnant with Sidney, to the extent she became 'obsessed' with losing weight. While she didn't attribute her weight loss to Ozempic, she did have her say on the Hollywood craze around the drug throughout the chat.

She began, 'When I was pregnant, I made the conscious decision to hide because I wasn't a petite pregnant person. I got really big - I was well over 200 pounds and I didn't want what the media did to Jessica Simpson when she was pregnant to happen to me.' Kelly was seemingly referring to the relentless scrutiny Jessica has faced over her appearance, weight and style over the years.

Kelly continued, 'I hid. I hung out with my dad for nine months in a house and didn't really go anywhere or wasn't really around anyone, because I just didn't want to deal with the gift that keeps on giving - the picture of me the size of a house and what people would then say.'

Kelly, 39, admitted that she felt the pressure to lose the baby weight once Sidney was born. She said, 'It became my mission. I was obsessed with it because I just didn't want to even get brought into the conversation. I just wanted to be left alone and I knew that the only way to be left alone is if I lost the weight.

'So I did and I do feel great for it, I do. But I'm not going to sit here and pretend, "Oh it just fell off." It did not. It was a lot of work and it was miserable and I was hungry all the time. But I'm really happy with the results. It's just about learning moderation and using the tools that I have been given.'

She then alluded to her 2018 gastric sleeve surgery, which she previously said in an interview was the 'best thing I have ever done'.

'It also helps that I had weight loss surgery,' Kelly proceeded to tell E! News. 'What's the point in sitting here bulls**tting everyone being like, "Oh I didn't get a facelift I just use this incredible new moisturiser." No you f**king don't.

'If you're on Ozempic, just f**king say you're on Ozempic. Who cares?'

During a podcast appearance on Scheananigans, Kelly shed light on how her weight loss journey perhaps went to an extreme. She said, 'I was like, "Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let’s see how far I can go with it." And then went a little too far.'

And in an interview in September with Daily Mail, Kelly further opened up about her gastric sleeve surgery and rubbished rumours that she had tweakments.

Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne ©Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Explaining that she's never had 'any procedure like plastic surgery', she told the publication, 'I've done Botox, that's it. It's weird, because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticising and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight. It's just the shape of my face!

'And everyone knows that I had weight loss surgery, and it was one of the best decisions I've ever made. But there's this whole thing about it, "Well you didn't do it the right way". There is no right way.

'The road to happiness is different for everybody, and I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination.'

Why do people think Kelly Osbourne is using Ozempic?

It has been widely reported that Kelly has used Ozempic, but she has been misquoted and confused for her mum Sharon across multiple outlets.

Former X Factor judge Sharon has been upfront about her use of the drug on multiple occasions, telling Daily Mail, 'I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100lb and I don’t want to be. Be careful what you wish for.

She added, 'I started on Ozempic last December and I’ve been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy. You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42lbs and I can’t afford to lose any more.'