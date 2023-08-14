Kate Moss and Lottie Moss: The Sister’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Any sisterly bond is tricky, with the ups and downs of borrowed clothes and pointless quarrels. And now, Lottie Moss has opened up about her relationship with her half-sister Kate - revealing that the she and the supermodel aren't as close as some may think.

Explaining that the pair are far from best friends, Lottie - who is appearing on the newest season of Celebs go Dating - told The Sun, 'Me and my sister have never been close. There is a big age gap. She doesn’t want to have a relationship with me’

The OnlyFans star added, ‘When I was younger, I couldn’t understand it. I thought, why is someone in my family not wanting a relationship with me? I don’t get it.’

However upon speaking to others around her, Lottie explained how she's come to realise that ‘family is complicated.’

‘I didn’t grow up with my sister giving us money. We had a tiny two-bedroom house. My parents were bankrupt. I paid for my private school myself with the money I made modelling. We just don’t see eye to eye on many things. I love her. She’s my sister, but we’re just not close. It is what it is.’

It's never easy living in the shadow of a sibling (especially when that sibling is a world famous supermodel, we're sure.)

But over the years, the sisters have given the world a glimpse into what goes on behind closed doors.

A timeline of sisters Kate Moss and Lottie Moss's relationship

Lottie is the daughter of Kate's father Peter and his second wife Inger - leaving a 24-year age gap between the sisters.

July 2011: Lottie the bridesmaid

At 14 years old, Lottie was accidentally given her big break by half-sister Kate.

In the summer of 2011, Lottie appeared as bridesmaid when Kate married rocker Jamie Hince. The world was quickly obsessed with the flower-crown clad teen.

Lottie Moss (back row) at her sister's wedding in 2011. Credit: Getty.

Reflecting on the day, Lottie previously said ‘It was so funny. My mum was like, “Your sister is going to be so pissed.” No one noticed her, everyone was like, “Who’s that?”'

January 2014: Lottie signs with Kate's old modelling agency

While most of us were gifted iPod Nano's and slogan tees, Lottie's 16th birthday present was a lucrative contract with Storm Models - the same agency who discovered Kate Moss at JFK Airport back in 1988.

After pictures of the teen at Kate's wedding were published in Vogue, the agency quickly snapped her up. Lottie went on to shoot campaigns for the likes of Calvin Klein and Dolce and Gabbana.

But it wasn't quite the dream imagined. Lottie has since opened up about how modelling agencies simply wanted her to be 'Kate Moss part two,' revealing she was told to 'lose weight' in order to mimic her sister's signature 'heroin chic' style.

February 2014: Kate and Lottie attend London Fashion Week

A taste of the high life, Lottie sat alongside sister Kate whilst attending Topshop's show at 2014's London Fashion Week.

Kate and Lottie in 2014. Credit: Getty

December 2015: Lottie talks to Vogue

In a true multiverse of madness, Lottie appeared alongside Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner for a Vogue shoot. At the time, the star was still attending school in Sussex and preparing for her A Levels.

The famous trio opened up to Vogue about what it was like to grow up with famous siblings. After Bella gushed over big sis Gigi, Lottie joked, 'My sister's better than your sister - our super model sisters... My first memory of my sister is that she'd always dress me up in her clothes, and when I was really young she'd always put huge fur on me and these glittery things, and dress me up.' Looks like we weren't the only one learning some style lessons from Kate...

Lottie also revealed that her big sis would play Sylvanian Families with her. Cute!

January 2018: Christmas celebrations

Although the Moss family keep their private lives on the down low, Lottie did give fans a glimpse into her life with a snap of the group celebrating Christmas. Posting the pic on Instagram - which shows half sister Kate on the end - Lottie captioned it 'Christmas gang.'

2020: Lottie's Lockdown with Lila and Kate

When the Covid-19 pandemic threw a spanner in all our plans, it turns out Lottie was no different. The model moved into her sister's Gloucestershire mansion for Lockdown, after her passport was stolen and left her unable to return to America.

Opening up about the time, Lottie recently revealed how she grew close to Kate's 20 year old daughter Lila. Explaining that she doesn't see her niece as much following Lila's move to New York, Lottie said 'We text sometimes and I see her out and about. I don't give her advice. I think my sister can give her modelling advice.'

April 2022: Lottie calls Kate great

Appearing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Lottie shared that her sister had been her support network following a stint in rehab for cocaine addiction.

Lottie said, 'Me and my sister sister have never been that close, so we never really spoke about it until I was in rehab. She was great, she said, “I love you, you’re great.”

Lottie and Kate in 2014. Credit: Getty.

October 2022: Kate supports Lottie's OnlyFans career

Following reports that the supermodel was left 'mortified' at her sister's OnlyFans career, Lottie shut down rumours by insisting her sister had shown nothing but support.

She shared, 'My sister said: “I am super proud of you.” I think she was also happy that I’m not doing exactly as she’s doing. She’s like, “Get out of my lane!”

December 2022: Lottie opens up about her family to Glamour

Despite calling her half-sis 'great' just months earlier, Lottie finished the year by posting an Instagram revealing what was really going on in her life.

She wrote, 'I understand I have come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous, but believe it or not that person never really supported me, my parents were amazing but could not relate to what I was going through and did not know the full extent of what I was going through most of the time, I was pretty much on my own so I had to navigate this by myself and do the best I could.'

That same month, Lottie addressed her fractured relationship with big sis Kate during an interview with Glamour UK.

She wrote, 'When I started out, I was always just Kate Moss's sister. That was really hard for me growing up, especially not being that close with my sister (we still don't really have a relationship now, which is something I never really speak about.)"

August 2023: Lottie says Kate doesn't want a relationship with her

Fast-forward to now, and the Celebs Go Dating star has shared that her sister 'doesn't want a relationship with me.'