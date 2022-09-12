This Is Why Prince William and Kate Didn’t Hold Hands At Windsor This Weekend

This weekend the eyes of the world were on Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they reunited for the first time in years to observe the flowers and well-wishes left at Windsor Castle.

And one thing they couldn't help commenting on was the chasm between them - Kate and Wills, that is.

In comparison to Harry and Meghan, who showed their support for one another by holding hands, Kate and William walked far apart from each other as they greeted the crowds.

The reason for this is simple, and one we're well familiar with in the future King and Queen Consort - it's all about protocol, with Royal etiquette expert Myker Meier telling People Magazine way back in 2016, 'There is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA.' However, 'the likely reasoning is more that while traveling on a tour [ or other royal engagements ] technically the couple are working representatives of British Monarchy. The couple are likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles.'

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales view floral tributes left at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In contrast, Harry and Meghan were not attending Windsor in a professional capacity, which is why they looked more like we'd expect a grieving family to look. Body language expert Inbaal Honigman told The Express, 'Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol, they're walking hand in hand like regular citizens, as a non-royal married couple would. Their hands are there to support one another emotionally during this loss, and as their eyes are down, they're holding hands to keep track of each other's whereabouts.'

Meanwhile, he continued, 'William and Kate are not holding hands. They're working members of the Royal Family, and are sticking to protocol. King Charles III and the Queen Consort didn't hold hands walking into Buckingham Palace either.'

Royal biographer Judy Wade did once note, though, that protocol differs from event to event. 'I noticed they did let their hair down at the sporty occasions on the [ 2016 India ] tour, and there was a great deal of fun, and he kept putting his arms around her. Different types of occasions call for different types of behavior.'

And if you've ever wondered why Kate always seems to sit with her legs at a slight, ladylike slant (trust us, it's been keeping us awake at night for years), then Meiers has cleared that up, too.

Prince William and Kate Middleton ©Getty Images

'It is the perfect pose for when a camera is shooting directly in front of you because by slightly slanting the knees to create a zig-zag effect when wearing a dress or skirt, your legs are angled so that the camera only shoots the sides of your legs and protects your modesty.' It's a time honoured move that was also used by William's mother, Princess Diana, on royal engagements.

However, if you're looking to channel some Duchess-like decorum in your next important meeting, whatever you do, do not cross your legs. According to Meiers, this is 'the biggest etiquette mistakes a lady can make.'