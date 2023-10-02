Jodie Turner-Smith Files For Divorce From Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after nearly four years of marriage.

The Anne Boleyn actress cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split, according to TMZ. She shares a three-year-old daughter, Janie, with Joshua, who was born in April 2020.

After meeting at Usher’s birthday party in 2019, the couple tied the knot in 2019. Jodie proposed during a New Year's Eve holiday in Nicaragua.

She has previously revealed how their romance started as a one-night stand. In 2021, she told Late Night with Seth Myers ‘When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand,’ before joking, ‘We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now.’ She went on to detail how she initially played hard to get at Usher’s party. ‘First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, "I want that,"' she said. 'And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him.’

According to Page Six, Jodie has requested joint custody of Janie and doesn’t want spousal support to be part of divorce proceedings. The pair reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement, and celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser is reportedly representing Jodie in the divorce.

In a 2021 interview with People, Jodie reflected on her marriage to Joshua. She said at the time ‘I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving,’ adding ‘We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being.’

Jodie, who was a banker before her acting career, first graced our screens when she played a siren in the HBO series True Blood. She is best known for her roles in the 2019 film, Queen & Slim, and as Anne Boleyn in the Channel Five adaption. Joshua is best known for his role as Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003.

What are irreconcilable differences?

Jodie has cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for her divorce from Joshua Jackson. According to a dictionary definition, ‘irreconcilable differences’ means disagreements between people, especially two married people, that cannot be resolved.’ This is one of the grounds that can be cited for a no-fault divorce_._ Among the most cited examples of irretrievable breakdown of marriage are disputes about having children or how to raise children, change of views and lifestyle or having issues with in-laws.