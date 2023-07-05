People Are Losing It Over This New Picture Of Jennifer Garner’s Lookalike Daughter

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck have left jaws on the floor over their startlingly similar appearance.

While it is an age-old tendency to decipher which parent a child most resembles, in the question of 17-year-old Violet, a recent picture leaves no trace of doubt: she is the spitting image, or 'clone', as some fans have hilariously suggested, of her film star mother.

On Tuesday evening, Violet joined her father Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez at Michael Rubin’s stellar annual Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons, and it wasn't long before a photo of the three of them became one of the main talking points of the evening. (On Twitter, anyway.)

The viral photo tweet that instigated the social media frenzy read, 'Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin.'

The theme in the replies was sheer amazement at the mother and daughter's uncanny likeness, with some fans jokingly questioning whether Ben's DNA had any involvement in Violet's genetic make-up.

'Ben’s genes didn’t even try,' quipped a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, another baffled fan had to do a double take, writing, 'I thought this was an awkward picture between wife and ex-wife for a moment.'](https://twitter.com/Smadams1019/status/1676409080502710272)[

A third considered, 'How the hell can someone literally be their parent's twin?', while another comical tweet read, 'Jennifer Garner gave birth to herself.'

Eagle-eyed fans even noticed that the mother and daughter have identical dimples. Now that is impressive scrutinising.

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck ©Getty

Does Jennifer Garner have any other children?

Yes. After she and Ben married in June 2005, they went on to welcome Violet, Seraphina, 14 and 11-year-old Samuel.

Their divorce was finalised in October 2018.

Does Jennifer Garner have a boyfriend?

She has been in a low-profile, on/off relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018.

What films and TV shows has Jennifer Garner been in?

After her screen debut in Zoya in the mid-90s, Jennifer's acting career took off - and is still flying high today.