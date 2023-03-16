Jenna Ortega Should Be Applauded Not Called “Toxic” And “Entitled” For Airing Her Opinions On The Wednesday Set

by Charley Ross |

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has been hit by criticism from Hollywood producer Steven DeKnight for “changing lines” and “putting her foot down” with elements of her character that she didn’t feel fit right.

"I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday,” she told Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast, admitting that “there were times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines”, due to concerns that the existing script and characterisation was “boring” and that fans wouldn’t like Wednesday as a result.

DeKnight – who has worked on huge Hollywood TV shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Daredevil – took to Twitter to air his views on Ortega’s “beyond toxic” and “entitled” behaviour.

He tweeted: “She’s young, so maybe she doesn’t know any better (but she should). She should also ask herself how she would feel if the showrunners gave an interview and talked about how difficult she was and refused to perform the material."

"This kind of statement is beyond entitled and toxic. I love her work, but life’s too short to deal with people like this in the business.”

While unprofessional and uncooperative behaviour shouldn’t be tolerated from any member of the workplace – no matter their age or gender – it feels uncomfortable that a senior, male, 58-year-old man deems it appropriate to criticise Ortega’s behaviour and comments in this way, on an online forum.

Calling her “toxic” and “entitled” for attempting to enter the creative conversation around her own character feels both patronising and ironic, due to the clear power imbalance between older, male members of the Hollywood industry – a group that DeKnight is definitely part of – and younger women who are looking to find their voice as actors, singers or any kind of performer.

Considering the clear disadvantages and dangers that young women face as they navigate the entertainment industry – and let's face it, the modern world in general – surely encouraging co-operative conversations in a safe space would be a better response than slamming a young woman online who deigns to air opinions?

It could be argued that some of Ortega’s methods could have been more professional, she said so herself. But regardless, she is entitled to air concerns in her workplace – one that is dominated by powerful men, no less. Orchestrating a public criticism of her isn’t helpful in encouraging open and creative conversations on set, for young actors and established producers alike.

DeKnight has remained steadfast with his views on the subject on Twitter, after facing considerable backlash for his comments. Calling Ortega “fantastic”, he has deem her statements an “unfortunate gaffe to say that publicly”. While he’s referred to the situation as a “learning experience for everyone”, will it really be?

Will he – and any other successful, powerful, male Hollywood producer who has criticised a young woman in a public forum – think to be more constructive next time he has an opinion on a young actor’s behaviour or attitudes?