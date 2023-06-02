J-Lo And Ben Affleck Have Ended Their House Hunt And Settled On A $60m Home

After two years of searching high and low for a perfect mansion fit for their blended family, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally bought a new house together. Maybe all those apparent red carpet and award ceremony tiffs were about whether they wanted parquet flooring in the new kitchen!

The couple's new pad is set to be worth $60m and features a cinema, wine room, whiskey lounge, spa, sports facilities and a separate house for the guards. It's also got 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and 15 fireplaces.

Apparently the celebrity couple paid for their $60,850,000 LA home in cash, which makes our eyes water just a little bit. The grabbed the keys off the previous owners just a week after viewing the house. Rumour has it, the mansion was first on the market for $135m, so it turns out it's a steal!

Having first started dating almost two decades ago in the early 00's, actor Ben Affleck, 50, and actor and singer J.Lo, 53, parted ways in 2004. But in 2021 after J.Lo called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and Ben split from Ana de Armas, the exes decided to give things another shot. Hollywood history in the making!

In April 2022, the pair got engaged for a second time (the first being 20 years earlier in 2002), and in July they got officially married in Vegas. Of course, as most celebrity couples do these days, they got married again in August in Georgia in a much larger celebration – where both sets of kids and a medley of celebrity friends were present.