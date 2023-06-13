Is Shakira Really In A Love Triangle With Tom Cruise And Lewis Hamilton? All The Evidence Unpacked

If there's one thing we know about celebrity romances in 2023, it's that all bets are off. But there's one rumour that's still managed to shake the foundations of all we know to be true: Shakira, Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton are in a love triangle.

Since ending her relationship with ex-partner Gerard Piqué last year, Shakira, 46, has been spotted on several occasions with Formula One driver Lewis, 38. From boat trips with friends in Miami to dinners after the Grand Prix in Barcelona, it very much seems like they might be dating.

But something we struggle to wrap our heads around is how Tom Cruise, 60, fits into all this? Apparently Tom has a crush on Shakira too, and after flirting with her at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami (on Lewis' turf, we hasten to add) it's been reported that he assumed he was in with a shot.

According to Radar Online's source, 'it was a huge dent to Tom's ego' when his feelings weren't reciprocated. And it 'stung all the more because he considers Lewis a buddy'. Rumour has it that Tom even sent Shakira flowers after their day at the Grand Prix, but that didn't do the trick either. Of course, all of this can very much be taken with a grain of salt given there's been no official word from any of the parties involved.

In fact, Shakira apparently finds the love triangle rumours 'hilarious' and has no romantic interest in Tom. Another source says she's actually enjoying a break from dating in the wake of her 11-year relationship, adding that ' [ Shakira ] has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.'

Shakira – who shares kids Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, with Gerard – spoke about their split at the inaugural Women in Latin Music gala earlier this month. 'It doesn't matter so much if someone is faithful or not; what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself,' she said. 'There comes a time in every woman's life when she no longer depends on someone to love or accept herself as she is.'