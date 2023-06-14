Is Jack Grealish Single? This Is Why People Are Wondering About The Footballer’s Relationship Status

by Charley Ross |

Jack Grealish is on everyone's minds at the moment, and not just because he helped his football club Man City make history last week.

The club achieved a treble last Saturday after winning the Champions League (alongside the FA Cup and the Premier League) in the final against Inter Milan, but a huge question on fans’ minds is this: is Jack Grealish single?

People started asking this question with more fervour after a TikTok revealed footage of him gesturing suggestively and flirtatiously to a member of the crowd as him and his team made a victory lap through the streets.

Many in the comments have joked that Jack was making eyes at them, but we’re yet to see who the culprit was and what the footballer’s intentions were.

So, naturally, we looked into it.

So, is Jack Grealish in a relationship?

Yes, he’s coupled up with childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood. The couple have dated on and off since their school days, after meeting as teenagers in Solihull, West Midlands, where they're both from.

During major matches, you can normally count on Sasha to be cheering on her footballer beau from the stands.

On Saturday, for example, Sasha posted a cute picture of the couple kissing on the pitch shortly after Man City’s win on her Instagram with the caption ‘Champions x3💙💙💙💙. The most incredible few days what an achievement. So beyond proud , lots of happy tears & no sleep with memories to last a life time. What a team.’

The couple live together in Manchester and share a dog called Skye.

Over the years, there have been (unsubstantiated) rumours that Jack has dated Emily Atack and Love Island winner Amber Rose Gill behind Sasha’s back.

Back in 2021, Jack took to Instagram to urge fans not to believe everything you read, but for the most part the pair stay fairly silent when it comes to talking about their relationship.

Who is Sasha Attwood?

A fashion model and influencer in her own right with over 199,000 Instagram followers, Sasha, now 27, was scouted by a modelling agent at the young age of 13 while shopping with her mum in Birmingham. Having modelled for Loreal, Lounge Underwear, Boohoo, Lipsy and GHD, she became the face of Boohoo in 2021.

She also has her own YouTube channel with over 47,000 following, a platform that she uses to share details of her travel adventures, girls weekends, beauty routines and style guides.