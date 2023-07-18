Gigi Hadid Has Been Arrested For Drug Possession At Cayman Islands Airport

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been arrested at an airport in the Cayman Islands for possession of marijuana and 'drug paraphernalia'.

The 28-year-old travelled with her friend Leah McCarthy via private jet from the US last week. She was stopped going through customs with her luggage when a 'small amount of weed and smoking utensils' were found, which Gigi confirmed were for personal use only.

Gigi, who has a two-year-old daughter with One Direction singer Zayn Malik, was then sent to the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center where she stayed until she was released on bail pending a ruling on the case by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Is Gigi Hadid in jail?

The two friends later appeared in the Summary Court on 12 July and pleaded guilty. They were both fined $1,000 and faced no further convictions.

The model's representative said: 'Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.'

The star has since posted photos from the trip, including bikini pictures and an underwater shot. Gigi and Leah were reportedly staying at the Palm Heights hotel during their stay.

Gigi has also been in the headlines recently as her ex-boyfriend Zayn gave his first full interview in six years. Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, he spoke about the altercation with Gigi and her family that led to their separation.

Zayn was accused of pushing Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid and shouting profanities at her. He was charged with four counts of harassment, which he did not refute in court. The singer was later put on probation and forced to undertake anger management classes.

Reflecting on the drama years later during the interview he said, 'I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her [ or ] any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that.