Ioan Gruffudd And Bianca Wallace Are Engaged: Here’s Everything To Know About Their Relationship

Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace are officially engaged. The 50-year-old actor proposed to his long-term girlfriend, 31, and the couple announced the happy news via a joint Instagram post.

They shared a photo of themselves hugging while Bianca shows off her impressive engagement ring, alongside the caption: 'The most precious thing happened.'

How did Bianca Wallace and Ioan Gruffudd meet?

The pair are said to have met in Australia, where Ioan had been filming the ABC series Harrow and Bianca had been working as an extra. The Fantastic Four star and Bianca confirmed their relationship in October 2021, when Ioan shared a photo of her on Instagram and wrote, 'Thank you for making me smile again.'

The news came seven months after Ioan had filed from divorce from his wife Alice Evans, with whom he has two children and had been married to since 2007.

Alice maintained that Ioan and Bianca had been having an affair during their marriage and spoke openly about their separation online. Their divorce was finalised in the summer of 2023.

How long have Bianca Wallace and Ioan Gruffudd been together?

The happy couple have been together since summer 2021, confirming their relationship in October. In January 2024 they announced their engagement on social media.

What happened with Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans?

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans met on the set of 102 Dalmatians more than twenty years ago. They were married from 2007 until 2021 and have two children together. However, their divorce has led to an ongoing custody battle and has involved several serious accusations from both parties.

As things currently stand, Alice and one of their daughters requested restraining orders against Ioan (their daughter's request was dismissed by the judge without prejudice), and Ioan has accused his former partner of child abuse and preventing them from seeing their father or attending counselling.

In a court filing, he said: ‘Although there is an order for the girls to attend therapy, Alice has repeatedly either refused to bring the girls or interfered with my bringing the girls to therapy. I believe Alice’s actions are child abuse and I am gravely concerned for our children.’

However, Alice herself has said: 'I do not agree to have the children and ourselves be subjected to a prolonged and expensive child custody evaluation if it’s based on the speculation and conjecture of the petitioner’s suspicions.