This Is How You Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Fancy joining a plethora of stars like Amy Adams, Orlando Bloom and Marilyn Monroe on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

It turns out that you don't need to be a huge Hollywood heavyweight to get one (although it definitely helps) because there's actually a pretty simple process to go through in order to be awarded one.

Every year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce selects around 24 celebrities to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - which spans 1.3 miles - and you could be one of them.

In 2023 the celebs selected include Director John Waters, performers Marc Anthony and Melba Moore and the late Carrie Fisher.

So how about it? Fancy being the 2,764th stars to receive a star? Well here's how you can go about it...

1. You have to be nominated by someone

Much like that private member’s club you’ve been on a waiting list for because your friend of a friend is also a member there, you have to have a pretty good recommendation. Your publicist? A very wealthy fan?

2. In theory, anyone can apply for one

You just have to have produced something iconic. Candidates have to be famous for at least five years, and have 'unchallengeable' expertise within the television, movies, radio, live theatre and music industry, according to Vin Di Bona, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee for 2016-2017 (what a job).

Easy, peasy!

3. You have to actually WANT to have a star

Seems pretty obvious, but in your application must include a letter of agreement.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame may seem like a who's-who's directory of the hottest talent in the entertainment world. Right? Wrong. Julia Roberts...Al Pacino...Dustin Hoffman? Not interested.

4. Raise up to $30,000

It ain’t cheap! All star applications carry a $30,000 [£19K]‘sponsorship fee’ once accepted.

Half goes to the Hollywood Historic Trust, which maintains the Walk of Fame, and the rest funds the creation of the star. We doubt this donation causes too much distress to Hollywood stars raking in millions of dollars at the box office though.

5. Make sure your name has not been taken

The awks moment when you take a stroll along Hollywood Boulevard. Find your star. Then realise, er, it’s not actually yours.

Yes, there is in fact two Harrison Ford’s on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – both the actor famous for appearing in Star Wars and an American silent film actor who first appeared in cinema in 1915. No relation there though… We’ve checked.

6. (Almost) everyone is required to attend the unveiling of their star

Barbara Streisand an exception to this rule. She failed to appear when she was awarded a star in 1976 despite agreeing to. This was reportedly due to her being uncomfortable with the big crowds.

7. You can reapply for a star on the Walk of Fame as many times as you want