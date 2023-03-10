Grace Van Dien From Stranger Things Says She’s Been Turning Down Projects Because Of A Producer’s Sexual Advances

Grace Van Dien says she’s been 'turning down acting projects' due to alleged sexual advances from an unnamed film producer.

During a Twitch stream this week, the 26-year-old actor who played the role of Chrissy Cunningham in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, revealed that she’s said no to four movie roles in the last two-and-a-half weeks.

'Here’s the thing, I have seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more, but the fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for,” Van Dien said.

'One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to… like, he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them,' she said. 'And that’s my boss. So I didn’t and I cried and I was so upset. But when people are like, "How is streaming better for your mental health?" That’s how. I get to stay inside my house and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with them.'

What films and TV shows has Grace Van Dien been in?

Grace Van Dien has starred in Lady Driver, Sleeping Beauty, The Bad Twin and The Binge, to name a few. She is also well known for playing Brook Osmond in the Netflix teen drama Greenhouse Academy and Katie Campbell in NBC drama The Village.

In 2005, Van Dien appeared with her family in the reality series, I Married a Princess, which aired on the Lifetime Television channel in the United States. Van Dien played several small roles in her father's films throughout her childhood.

She is the daughter of actors Casper Van Dien and Carrie Mitchum, and the great-granddaughter of Hollywood Golden Age star Robert Mitchum. Her former stepmother is actress Catherine Oxenberg.

Where can I watch Grace Van Dien's Twitch?

Grace has said that she wants to focus on building her profile by gaming on Twitch for the foreseeable future. Her Twitch account is called BlueFille and can be found here. She wrote on Twitter, 'As I get older, my work priorities are changing. I'm waiting for the right project/ the right people to work with. It's nice to feel calm'. You can also find clips from her Twitch stream on TikTok.