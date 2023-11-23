The Girls Aloud Reunion Is Reigniting Tributes For Sarah Harding

The rumours are true. After teasing a big announcement for weeks, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Kimberly Walsh and Nadine Coyle – better known as Girls Aloud – have confirmed that they are reuniting and going on tour next year in honour of the late Sarah Harding.

The group shared a video on social media to announce the news on Wednesday and appeared on Radio 2 to discuss the news the following morning. The post read: 'Announcing the Girls Aloud Show arena tour next May/June 2024. A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans. We can’t wait to sing & dance with you again.'

The fifth member of the girlband, Sarah Harding, tragically died in 2021 after suffering with terminal cancer. Speaking about the girls' decision to reunite three years after Sarah's death, Cheryl told the BBC, 'It hasn’t felt right, until now, to do anything without her. But now we feel strong enough, emotionally.'

Who is Sarah Harding?

Sarah Harding first found fame in 2002 after starring on Pop Stars: The Rivals and being cast as one fifth of the girlband, Girls Aloud. The group's debut single 'Sound of the Underground' peaked at number one on the UK Singles Chart and became the 2002 Christmas number one.

The group went on to achieve twenty consecutive top ten singles (including four number ones) in the UK, six albums that were certified platinum, two of which went to number one in the UK, and accumulated a total of five BRIT Award nominations and one win.

Girls Aloud were one of the UK's most popular girl bands until 2009 when they took a three-year hiatus and ultimately split in 2013. Following her success as a member of the group, Sarah took part in a number of celebrity reality shows such as Big Brother (which she won in 2017), Celebrity MasterChef and The Jump.

She also made a cameo appearance in the 2007 cult classic, St Trinian's and later starred in St. Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold in 2009.

Aside from her role as a singer, actor and cultural figure, Sarah Harding often made headlines for being the 'party animal' of the group. It is well-documented that she also suffered with substance abuse issues and was admitted into rehab in 2011.

During the two decades that Sarah spent in the limelight, she was in relationships with Calum Best, DJ Tom Crane and her Big Brother co-star Chad Johnson.

What happened to Sarah Harding?

In 2020, Sarah Harding revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that it had spread to other parts of her body. In March 2021, she revealed that it was terminal and she died on 5 September 2021. Sarah Harding's cause of death is listed as complications from breast cancer.

Following her tragic death, Sarah's fellow bandmates have dedicated their upcoming tour to her and have said they will not record any new music in her honour.

How old was Sarah Harding when she died?

Sarah Harding was 39 years old when she died in 2021. She was first diagnosed with the illness a year earlier.

What were Sarah Harding's last words to the rest of Girls Aloud?

Following Sarah's diagnosis, all five members of Girls Aloud decided to book a trip away together to Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds, where they reflected on their time together as well as their success. Up until this trip, they had not all been in the same room together for eight years – having famously split up on bad terms.

In her book Hear Me Out, Sarah wrote, 'I was picturing them all turning up looking fabulous and glamorous, while I looked … well, like I did. Not myself. Not my best. It’s not that I thought they wouldn’t understand or be judgemental, of course; it’s just that when we were together as a group, part of our thing was the glamour.'

The group allegedly ordered a Japanese takeaway and watched old documentary footage of their pop careers together. Sarah remembered saying, 'I have to say, I looked on fondly. "You only miss this when it’s gone," I told the girls.'

All five girls stayed in touch up until Sarah's death, with Cheryl revealing that Sarah stayed with her in Surrey a few months before she died.

Where is Sarah Harding buried?

Sarah Harding died in Manchester, having relocated there for treatment and to be near her Mum after receiving her terminal diagnosis. While Sarah's final resting place has been kept private, in her book, Sarah wrote, 'I’ve also thought about an epitaph for my grave. I’m thinking "FFS" might be a good one. It’s probably been my most used phrase throughout this, with one crappy event following another.'

When Sarah's death was announced, tributes from friends, co-stars and fellow celebrities flooded in. Cheryl wrote on Instagram: 'I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!'

While Nicola Roberts wrote, 'There are so many things to say and at first it felt to personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too. A part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel. She would have loved your messages today.

'Electric girl, you made us. You gave it everything and still with a smile. A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you.'

Louis Walsh, who was a judge on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 said: 'Anytime she came to Dublin in the early days we went out to the pod nightclub and would be the last to leave. It’s just so unfair, I was hoping she was getting better. She was fun and loved music, dancing and life. I will remember her with great fondness.'

Here are the heartwarming last pictures of Sarah Harding and the rest of Girls Aloud:

Girls Aloud pose in Red Nose Day T-shirts for Red Nose Day 2003. (Photo by Comic Relief/Getty Images)

Girls Aloud perform on their 'Ten - The Hits Tour' at The O2 Arena in March 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl at BBC Radio 2 to announce the comeback of Girls Aloud in November 2023. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)