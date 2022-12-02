All The Friends Christmas Episodes, Ranked

We love Friends. But when it comes to Christmas, the iconic comedy show has contributed some lacklustre offerings to the festive TV canon. Friends, thanks to its US base, always seemed to deliver the goods on Thanksgiving, leaving Christmas to mop up the leftovers. But that doesn’t mean there’s no festive fun to be had: the show offered eight Christmas-themed episodes (none in season 1 or 10) and some of them are absolute classics.

So take a look, load them up on Netflix, and have a few hours of Christmas with Friends. Here’s our ranking of your options…

8 . The One with Christmas in Tulsa (Season 9, Episode 10)

If you were watching Friends back when new episodes were being released, you’ll remember that it was a highlight of the week. If you’re anything like us then you’ll have been disappointed to find that, after seven days of waiting, you were getting a flashback clip episode. It just felt like the writers were phoning it in and filling time, just to hit their episode quota.

The One with Christmas in Tulsa is one of those phone-ins, and sees Chandler face temptation with his colleague, played by a sultry Selma Blair. Amidst the flirtations, we look back at favourite episodes. It’s a passable, but dull episode.

7 . The One with the Creepy Holiday Card (Season 9, Episode 11)

This barely feels like a Christmas episode – see what we were saying about Thanksgiving getting all of the attention? – but sees Ross panic when his girlfriend Mona suggests sending out a Christmas card. It’s a perfectly fun episode but lacks real impact. Plus, we really hates the Ross/Mona relationship which saw him constantly gaslight her.

6 . The One with the Inappropriate Sister (Season 5, Episode 10)

Lisa Kudrow, as she so often does, lifts this otherwise forgettable episode into comedy gold. After she signs up to spread joy by collecting money as a Street Santa, she is buffeted by never-ending obstacles. Her delivery of the simple line ‘It’s nine o’clock in the morning’ is proof, if you needed it, that Lisa is a powerful comedic actress.

5 . The One Where Rachel Quits (Season 3, Episode 10)

Another ‘Lisa Kudrow is amazing’ entry: Phoebe’s face when she discovers that unwanted Christmas trees get destroyed is perfection, and the whole plotline reenforces the sense that her character has interesting, deep-seated traumas beneath the kooky shell. Her friends’ reaction to her sadness is actually quite moving.

4 . The One with the Holiday Armadillo (Season 7, Episode 10)

It’s established here and there – through references to a Bat Mitzvah, for example – that Ross and Monica are Jewish, but this episode is the first time that Ross really shows an interest in teaching his young son Ben about this heritage. The whole Armadillo bit is pretty fun – Ross may be insufferable but David Schwimmer is the best physical comedian in the cast – and the arrival of Chandler in Santa Claus garb provides a genuine laugh-out-loud moment.

3 . The One with Phoebe’s Dad (Season 2, Episode 9)

Phoebe’s search for a sense of belonging – later seen through the discovery of her birth mother and her half-brother Frank Junior – kicks off in earnest in this episode, the first Friends Christmas episode. It’s a solid, festive piece that reenforces the meaning of the holiday, and Chandler and Joey’s distribution of presents – ‘They’re ribbed for your pleasure’ – is still pretty funny.

2 . The One with the Routine (Season 6, Episode 10)

Again, not the most Christmassy of episodes, but its winter setting and the plot following Phoebe, Rachel and Chandler searching for Monica’s presents means that it earns its place on the list. Why so high? Because Monica and Ross’s dance routine at Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve party – filmed weeks before the live NYE event – is truly hilarious. Remember what we said about David Schwimmer and physical comedy?

1 . The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie (Season 4, Episode 10)

Again, it’s one iconic moment that really pulls this episode up the list. You can forget the festive-free plotlines of Rachel’s awful date and Joey getting a job with Monica. The absolute highlight is Phoebe’s now-famous Christmas composition. Are you with me? ‘Monica, Monica, have a happy Hannukah…’