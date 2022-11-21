Emma Bunton Confirms There Are ‘Things In The Pipeline’ For The Spice Girls

Despite renewed rumours of another Spice Girls feud following Geri Horner’s recent 50th birthday party in the Cotswolds – where Mel B was notably absent from festivities – Emma Bunton (AKA Baby Spice) has announced that future projects are ‘in the pipeline’.

Footage from Ginger Spice’s big 5-0 got all of us feeling nostalgic for the heady heyday of Girl Power, and despite speculation the women were once again at war it was later confirmed by her spokesperson that Mel B had had to miss out on the celebrations due to family commitments.

Now Emma has renewed our faith in happy endings by telling This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, ‘we get together and talk about other projects that we could do.'

‘I think it would be nice to do something. I don't know if it's going to be a tour but there are things in the pipeline that we'd like to do together again - all of us.’

Since their untimely split in the year 2000, the girls have reunited in various formations, notably in 20189 when they embarked on a stadium tour sans Victoria Beckham, and, of course, their iconic performance in the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, when all five Spices climbed atop traditional black cabs to perform a medley of their plentiful hits.

While nothing has been explicitly confirmed, Emma continued, ‘I'd love to do another tour and I hope we get around to talking about that. It'd be lovely.’

If the band do reunite, whether for a tour or the long overdue documentary they’re reportedly ‘in talks for’, it will be the first time all five have reunited professionally – or, as far as we know, personally - in over a decade.

There had been speculation prior to the Queen’s platinum jubilee that they would reunite for the concert, which was watched by 13.4 million people, after The Sun reported that Victoria had filed documents to Companies House that confirm she wanted to remain a part of Spice Girls Ltd.

'If she wanted to quit the band and had no wish to perform again then she’d have resigned as a director last week,' a source told the paper, adding that the move 'shows she’s still an active member of The Spice Girls'.

Sadly it wasn’t to be, and we were instead treated to performances by George Ezra and Diana Ross.