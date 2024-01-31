Elisabeth Moss Is Notoriously Private – Why Should She Share Intimate Details Of Her Pregnancy With Us?

Elisabeth Moss has revealed she is going to be a mother for the first time during an appearance on Jimmy Kendell Live. When Jimmy asked, ‘Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?’, Elisabeth replied ‘A little bit of both.’ She added that she feels ‘really lucky’ as her pregnancy journey has been ‘going really well.’

The news follows weeks of speculation that Elisabeth might be pregnant. Rumours first started circulating after she was seen rubbing her tummy on the set of her latest project last month. Most recently, Elisabeth was pictured covering her baby bump with a large pink bathrobe on the set her new thriller Shell earlier this week.

Elisabeth is notoriously private about her personal life, although in the past she has suggested she would like to be a mother. The news of her pregnancy comes two years after she told You magazine that she 'definitely' wants children of her own someday. 'I’ve been very inspired by the kind of mother my mum is,' she said. 'She did a beautiful thing with me.'

However, some outlets reporting the story have framed Elisabeth's pregnancy as a 'surprise', and have focused on how she is expecting her 'first child' at '41' - all because Elisabeth chose not to make her pregnancy known to the public and hasn't revealed her due date. But in reality, she doesn't owe us any of those intimate details. We shouldn’t assume that every mum-to-be actress is going out of their way to ‘tell the world’ about their pregnancy, especially when it’s something that’s potentially quite private.

People are also already speculating about how the father of her unborn child could be. Right now, ‘Elisabeth Moss partner’ is a breakout search term under her name on Google, as are ‘husband’ and ‘boyfriend.’ All too often, people are quick to scrutinise a pregnant woman's personal life, even when they are a notoriously private person.

This is an all too familiar story for famous women - just take the reaction to Naomi Campbell announcing the arrival of her daughter last year age 51. Like Elisabeth, Naomi chose to keep her pregnancy private, but at the time Google Trends was awash with search terms like 'Naomi Campbell surrogate' and 'Did Naomi Campbell have a baby biologically?' as well as 'Naomi Campbell pregnant photos'.

Having only ever gone public with two relationships in the past, it's clear that Elisabeth wants to keep this side of her life private. So until she decides she wants to publicise the details of her conception, if at all, then her pregnancy shouldn’t be a topic of speculation. Instead, let's allow Elisabeth to enjoy her pregnancy in peace - because, after all, that's the only thing that really matters.

How old is Elisabeth Moss?

Elisabeth was born on 24 July 1982, making her 41 years old.

Is Elisabeth Moss pregnant?

Yes, Elisabeth has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

When Elisabeth asked Jimmy – who has four children with his wife Molly McNearney – for parenting tips, he shared the same advice Molly received from Bill Murray: ‘Bring Christmas lights to hang (in the delivery room), beads, a night light, (and) he said bring music, which everybody tells you.’ He added battery-powered candles to the list because ‘the lighting is terrible in the room, it’s like Walmart style lighting for this blessed event that is going to happen and you don’t want that.’

Is Elisabeth Moss married?

Elisabeth is very private about her personal life, so it’s not known if she is married or who the father of her child is. Her last public relationship was with Fred Armisen, who she dated for two years from 2008 – 2010.

What happened between Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen?

Elisabeth was previously married to Fred Armisen. The couple met after Elisabeth made a cameo on Saturday Night Live, where Fred was a cast member. They got married in 2009 after a whirlwind romance.

After just eight months of marriage, the couple split up. Elisabeth filed for divorce from Fred in 2010 citing irreconcilable differences, according to People.

Elisabeth has since reflected on the couple's tumultuous marriage in several interviews. 'Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn’t think that I was that young,' she told Vulture magazine. ‘It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible. At the same time, it turned out for the best. I'm glad that I'm not there. I'm glad that it didn't happen when I was 50. I'm glad I didn’t have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. That's probably not going to happen again.’

In 2012, Elisabeth elaborated on her relationship with Fred, telling Page Six she found it painful to think about. ‘It's so hard to talk about,’ she said. ‘One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, 'He's so great at doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.' To me, that sums it up. And I think that's it. I've never told anyone that. And I don’t want to waste any more of my life talking about it.’