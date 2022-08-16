Pop Idol Star Darius Campbell Danesh Found Dead Aged 41

Unforgettable Pop Idol contestant turned West End star Darius Campbell Danesh has died, aged 41, reports the BBC.

The singer and all-round showman first appeared on our screens on the original series of Popstars back in 2001, where his ponytail and rendition of Britney’s mega hit Baby One More Time earned him a spot in the reality TV hall of fame. Later that year, he entered the first series of Pop Idol – the same one that launched the careers of Gareth Gates and Will Young – coming a respectable third before going on to write and produce a platinum-selling album in 2004, Dive In.

He went on to have a glittering career on stage, starring in West End productions of Guys and Dolls, Chicago and Funny Girl, and won a 2010 series on ITV called Popstar to Opera Star. He was living in Minnesota at the time of his death on 11 August.

LONDON - FEBRUARY 17: British pop star Darius Danesh arrives at the Heat Magazine party at the Park Lane Hotel on February 17, 2001 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

A statement released to the press by his family today, Tuesday 16 August, reads, ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

‘Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.

‘The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.