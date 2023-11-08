It’s Heartwarming To See Damian Lewis Move On From His Grief With New Girlfriend Alison Mosshart

Actor, producer and presenter Damian Lewis has recently made headlines with a slew of blissful holiday pics with his new girlfriend, musician Alison Mosshart.

The couple were snapped kissing in the Mediterranean Sea on a holiday in St Tropez in the South of France. They looked quite the picture of chic romance, with Damian wearing navy blue swimming shorts and a solid tan, and Alison a strappy Gucci swimsuit.

Rumours of Damian and Alison’s relationship began last summer when they were first spotted in public, with Mossheart’s mum Vivian soon giving Damian her seal of approval.

She previously told MailOnline: 'They have mutual friends. I don't know exactly how they met but I'm fine with it. If she's happy, we are happy.'

Rumours of Damian and Alison’s relationship began last summer when they were first spotted in public. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

In addition, his late wife, Peaky Blinders star Helen McRory, famously spoke about her expectation for her husband to move on and find more love after she’d passed away.

Writing in the Sunday Times in April 2021 just after McRory’s death, Damian explained: ‘She said to us from her bed: 'I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them. “You must all love again, love isn't possessive”’.

He shared another joke McRory made about the matter of Damian moving on: ‘But you know, Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without snogging someone’.

It’s empowering to see a bereaved partner find happiness again – in the face of such a huge loss, the knowledge that love and contentment can be found afterwards is such a wonderful thing to see, and to remember in the face of our own struggles. Additionally, it’s beautiful that McRory anticipated and wanted this for someone she loved.

Grief and loss can be so ugly and difficult – and while it is OK to stay single after a bereavement, it's also OK to move on and find love again. We should recognise and highlight the positivity and empowerment that comes with moving forward in this way.

Who is Alison Mosshart?