Here’s What Chris Rock Said About The Slap And Will Smith In His Netflix Special

It is approaching an entire year since Will Smith stole every ounce of the Oscars' limelight for slapping comedian Chris Rock.

And now, the comedian has spoken out about the infamous moment in Netflix's first live-streamed comedy show, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Throughout his stand-up special, Chris, 58, joked that it 'still hurts' and explained why he chose not to retaliate.

He told 2,300 fans at Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland, 'You know what people say, they say, "Words hurt." Anybody that says words hurt has never been punched in the face.'

During the 94th Academy Awards last March, actor Will - who later won the Best Actor gong for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard - slapped Chris after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

'Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it,' Chris said, in reference to the 1997 film G.I. Jane, in which Demi Moore's character wears her hair in a buzz cut. In 2018, Jada was diagnosed with alopecia.

Will, 54, got out of his seat and struck Chris, before demanding, 'Keep my wife's name out of your f * cking mouth.'

Chris replied calmly, 'I'm going to, okay' and was praised for maintaining composure amid the chaos.

Of why he didn't fight back, he told his fans during the stand-up, 'I got parents! Because I was raised! And you know what my parents taught me? Don't fight in front of white people.'

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage covered a lot of ground, including woke culture and politics.

In a nod to last year's incident, Chris said, 'I'm going to try to do the show without offending anyone because you never know who might get triggered.'

He then addressed the altercation directly. 'People are like, "Did it hurt?"' he explained. 'It still hurts! I got Summertime [ Will's 1991 single ] ringing in my ears.'

'I took that hit like [ Manny ] Pacquiao [ a former pro boxer ] .'

©Getty

Elsewhere, the comic said he believes that Will practises 'selective outrage' and the slap had more to do with his relationship struggles as opposed to the Oscars joke.

Will and Jada - who have been married since December 1997 and share two children, 24-year-old Jaden and Willow, 22 - have faced much speculation over their marriageover the years, involving rumours of an open relationship, swinging and Jada cheating on Will with Marc Anthony and August Alsina.

Chris joked, 'We've all been cheated on, everybody in here been cheated on, none of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. She hurt him way more than he hurt me.'

Summarising their opinion of the Netflix special, one fan tweeted, 'All in all Chris waited it out, planned and executed. Made a few millions, created history as the first live on Netflix and he uses it to address the slap. This was therapy for him and the tears at the end were the release. He did it his way.'