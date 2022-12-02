All Of Our Favourite Celebrity Santas

Holidays are coming! December is here and we can't wait to celebrate the festive season.

Now we're a little older, one thing that is pretty much out is the traditional Santa's Grotto visit. So, to find a way to keep the joy of meeting Father Christmas alive, we've been taking a look back at all the times our favourite celebrities embraced their own inner Mr Claus.

Take a look down Santa Claus's lane. Maybe you'll find one of them at the foot of your chimney on December 25th. Now wouldn't that be a Christmas miracle?

Gallery Celebrities In Santa Outfits 1 of 11 In truth, Ryan's film Studio 54 was not exactly a classic. But it did give us this festive moment that we have been unable to forget ever since. We're suddenly jealous of the Mommy who got caught kissing Santa Claus under the mistletoe. 2 of 11 One of the nicest guys in Hollywood donned the beard and red suit for a more traditional depiction of the big guy, in his film The Christmas Chronicles. His real life partner Goldie Hawn plays Mrs Clause in the sequel. 3 of 11 Does a hat make an outfit? In this case, we'll allow it. The Donnie Darko actor donned the red hat and white pom pom for his acclaimed turn in Jarhead. 4 of 11 The award-winning actor gave a delightfully evil turn in black comedy Bad Santa, where he played a hard-drinking, curse word-loving Santa. Not exactly Richard Attenborough-esque, it was a novel treat. 5 of 11 Ben played a robber dressing up as Santa to help his criminal activity in Reindeer Games. Bad, bad Ben. A lump of coal for you. 6 of 11 Paris Hilton deserves to be on the nice list simply for releasing Stars Are Blind. Beyond that, as an heir to the Hilton fortune, we imagine she doesn't need Santa to show up bearing presents though. 7 of 11 We've got chills. They're multiplying. On seeing Grease legend John Travolta dress as Santa for a Capital One Christmas advert. 8 of 11 Katy Perry is just one pop girl who has enjoyed embracing Christmas via a red dress with white fringing in recent years... 9 of 11 ... see? Mariah Carey, undisputed Queen of Christmas, loves the look too. 10 of 11 Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson showed up for her chat show appointment with a festive hood and a black leather belt. 11 of 11 Who doesn't love Arnie in Christmas classic Jingle All The Way? He did a little bit of dress up to publicise the kid's classic.